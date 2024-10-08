Applications wanted for $1 million from Lake Tahoe License Plate grant program 

LAKE TAHOE, Nev. – The Nevada Division of State Lands (NDSL) is soliciting applications for $1,000,000 in funding from the Lake Tahoe license plate grant program through Nov. 8.

Public agencies and nonprofits are encouraged to submit applications for projects or programs that promote the preservation and restoration of the natural environment in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Grant funds will be awarded in early 2025.

The license plate program has funded water quality improvements, aquatic invasive species projects, research funding, infrastructure and tourism quality improvements, in addition to education and community outreach.

Current projects include:

· Van Sickle State Park Design: The state parks will perform a facility design including a new shop building, staff offices, restrooms, and residential units for employees. Construction is planned for Summer 2026.

· Logan Shoals AIS Control: The Tahoe Resource Conservation District will have divers install benthic barriers on more than two acres of aquatic invasive plants near Glenbrook. It will remain in place for two cycles of plant growth. The barriers will deprive the invasive plants of oxygen, and divers will utilize suction to remove plants in sparse areas not conducive to barrier placement.

· Sensitive Plant Monitoring, Lake Tahoe Draba: A University of Nevada, Reno, research team is creating a monitoring program to study Lake Tahoe Draba, a rare high-elevation plant that only grows in three locations in the Tahoe Basin. Data collected will inform future protective measures for the species and may help prevent its extinction.

· Tunnel Creek Trail Construction: The Nevada Division of State Parks is supervising the construction of 1.7 miles of natural surface, sustainable multi-use trail in the Tunnel Creek section of the Lake Tahoe Nevada State Park. Its goal is to reduce multi-user conflicts on the nearby Tunnel Creek Road. It is the primary access point from Incline Village to the backcountry of Spooner Lake and Backcountry State Park.

· Fire Resilient Landscape, Whitebark Pine Health: University of Nevada, Reno, researchers are examining the recent increase in Whitebark Pine mortality, and what this might portend for the Lake Tahoe Basin as the area adapts to new climatic patterns.

The license plate program generates about $700,000 a year.

Since the first license plate was sold in February 1998, the program has raised more than $11 million through sales and annual renewal fees.

The program has funded more than 175 preservation and restoration projects in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Currently, there are more than 42,000 Lake Tahoe license plates on Nevada vehicles.

A Nevada Lake Tahoe license plate costs $61 for the first year and $30 for a yearly renewal. Of the fees collected, $25 the first year and $20 each subsequent year go into a Lake Tahoe fund administered by the State Lands.

To purchase a Lake Tahoe license plate, go to https://dmv.nv.gov/platescharitable.htm#Tahoe

For requirements, funding, and applications, go to https://lands.nv.gov/resource-programs/tahoe/water-quality/tahoe-license-plate-program