Barton Health invites community to learn about hospital replacement project 

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Barton Health is in the planning process for the Barton Hospital Replacement Project, a project the hospital says will elevate care for the Lake Tahoe region through a new state-of-the-art hospital featuring additional healthcare services and leading technology. To inform and engage the community in the planning process, Barton will host a public Community Education & Input Session on Tuesday, August 6 at South Tahoe High School.

“We value the input of our community members as we move through the early planning phases of our hospital replacement project,” said Clint Purvance, MD, President & CEO, Barton Health. “Our region lives its life on both sides of the state line, and for over 60 years, Barton Health, the basin’s only comprehensive health system, has cared for our community’s health needs. We remain One Community, One Health System, and we look forward to expanding services to best meet the needs of this community now and into the future.”

Barton Health leaders and staff will provide information regarding the project, including conceptual plans for the new hospital and patient care services offered on both campuses. The hospital welcomes community input to help shape the future of healthcare in Lake Tahoe.

“As we build in Nevada, Barton remains committed to California, and will continue to have robust services in both Stateline and South Lake Tahoe. We are so fortunate to offer great health care options on two campuses within such a small geographic region — we look forward to sharing more about the significant community benefits of our dual-campus strategy,” said Dr. Purvance.

Barton says input from community surveys, stakeholders, market trends, and current health data has guided the hospital throughout the project. Community input is a key piece in the development of a broader strategic master plan to accompany the facility plan as the project moves forward.

The education and input session will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6 at the Tahoe Arts and Design Academy (TADA) Theater, located at South Tahoe High School, 1735 Lake Tahoe Boulevard in South Lake Tahoe, California. The event includes a presentation and information stations, where community members can submit feedback. Light refreshments will be provided. Registration is required.