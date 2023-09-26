Dancing with the Tahoe Stars to return Oct. 14
STATELINE, Nev. – Tahoe Arts Project is presenting the 10th Annual Dancing with the Tahoe Stars- Traveling the World on Saturday, Oct. 14. The event is a benefit production to raise funds to support Tahoe Arts Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing professional performing arts in South Lake Tahoe schools and community.
Master of Ceremonies, Sara Pierce will guide the evening as ten local celebrities and their partners take the stage Saturday October 14t to compete for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophies. This year, TAP has decided to embark on a globe-trotting adventure with the theme “Traveling the World.”
Each duo will represent a different country through their dance style. The winner will be chosen based on three factors; judges vote, audience text to vote, and money raised for Tahoe Arts Project.
All proceeds from the event directly benefit TAP, and support the mission of providing cultural enrichment and diversity for the community through the performing arts and education with focus on youth.
The Stars and Pros for this special evening are:
Melody Levitt – CO Owner – Tahoe Blue Vodka / Adrian Escobedo
Joe Irvin – City Manager – City of South Lake Tahoe / Cristie Tibbetts
Gianna Aveni – Owner – Blue Granite Climbing Gym / Julz Lozovaia
Davie Rainey – Bartender – Azul Latin Kitchen / Cassidy Marchini
Arica Davis – Owner & Chef – Yummy Fixins / Heather Coleman
Kyle Swanson, MD – Orthopedic Surgeon / Briann Baker
Sandra Santané – Owner – Cuppa Tahoe / Piper and Elya
Dr. Scott Valentine – Lake Tahoe Community College / Robyn Rasmussen
Jeanette Riva – Mom & Entrepreneur / Scotty Sinkay
Ryan “The Champutee” Wallace – Wrestling Coach – South Tahoe High / Izzy Preston
Judges; Rhonda Keen, Tom Callahan, Liz Niven.
The event will be held at the Bally’s Showroom at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, ranging from $15-75, are available at TahoeArtsProject.tix.com. More information can be found at TahoeArtsProject.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.