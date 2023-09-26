Dancing with the Tahoe Stars to return Oct. 14

STATELINE, Nev. – Tahoe Arts Project is presenting the 10th Annual Dancing with the Tahoe Stars- Traveling the World on Saturday, Oct. 14. The event is a benefit production to raise funds to support Tahoe Arts Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing professional performing arts in South Lake Tahoe schools and community.

Master of Ceremonies, Sara Pierce will guide the evening as ten local celebrities and their partners take the stage Saturday October 14t to compete for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophies. This year, TAP has decided to embark on a globe-trotting adventure with the theme “Traveling the World.”

Each duo will represent a different country through their dance style. The winner will be chosen based on three factors; judges vote, audience text to vote, and money raised for Tahoe Arts Project.

All proceeds from the event directly benefit TAP, and support the mission of providing cultural enrichment and diversity for the community through the performing arts and education with focus on youth.

The Stars and Pros for this special evening are:

Melody Levitt – CO Owner – Tahoe Blue Vodka / Adrian Escobedo

Joe Irvin – City Manager – City of South Lake Tahoe / Cristie Tibbetts

Gianna Aveni – Owner – Blue Granite Climbing Gym / Julz Lozovaia

Davie Rainey – Bartender – Azul Latin Kitchen / Cassidy Marchini

Arica Davis – Owner & Chef – Yummy Fixins / Heather Coleman

Kyle Swanson, MD – Orthopedic Surgeon / Briann Baker

Sandra Santané – Owner – Cuppa Tahoe / Piper and Elya

Dr. Scott Valentine – Lake Tahoe Community College / Robyn Rasmussen

Jeanette Riva – Mom & Entrepreneur / Scotty Sinkay

Ryan “The Champutee” Wallace – Wrestling Coach – South Tahoe High / Izzy Preston

Judges; Rhonda Keen, Tom Callahan, Liz Niven.

The event will be held at the Bally’s Showroom at 6:30 p.m. Tickets, ranging from $15-75, are available at TahoeArtsProject.tix.com . More information can be found at TahoeArtsProject.org .