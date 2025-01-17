Driver dies after crash into boulder

An adult man was found dead at the scene after crashing his vehicle into a boulder near Wrights Lake Road shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16.

The driver, the sole occupant of a Toyota Tacoma, appears to have been traveling eastbound on Highway 50 before leaving the roadway for unknown reasons, ultimately crashing into a boulder, according to early information shared by California Highway Patrol officer Andrew Brown. Evidence at the scene indicates no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The identity of the driver has not been released to the public. Though early reports indicated the vehicle had caught fire after the crash, CHP officials state that information is inaccurate.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the driver to leave the roadway, Brown said.