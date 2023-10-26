EAT This Week: Lake Tahoe Pizza Company’s “Chips”

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

The word “chips” is probably not the first thing that comes to mind when you’re thinking about pizza. But, if you’re Lake Tahoe Pizza Company, it’s been a way of life since the late ’70s when their chips became a staple around town.

Lake Tahoe Pizza Company’s “Chips” Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

If you know what I’m talking about, you know these aren’t traditional chips. The name, in fact, was the hardest thing about the dish. The recipe had been experimented with before ultimately settling on the classic fresh garlic option, all while getting naming suggestions from customers and employees, and what ultimately stuck was “garlic chips.”

The O.G. fresh garlic option gives you the choice between pizza dough and is layered with their whole milk mozzarella, plenty of fresh Gilroy garlic and herbs. The dough is perfectly chewy with pockets of crust and you immediately hit with garlic and cheesy goodness right from the start. If you’re ordering these as an appetizer, you might want to think about a couple plates because if I’m there with you, I’m trying to figure out how many I can stuff in my pockets for later.

If the original option doesn’t sound like it’s for you, don’t worry. About five to six years after they created the fresh garlic, they added in a scratch made pesto option, which can be enjoyed similarly with their mozzarella and spices, but is equally good on their whole wheat dough.

Or, if you really want to spice things up, try their Hot Chips. This version uses their famous homemade corn dough (used in their popular Acapulco Gold pizza) and includes cheddar cheese and jalapeno. Gluten free and vegan cheese are also options with the chips but one thing that shouldn’t be an options is their house made ranch, which is a must-have for dipping regardless of the order.

Any time you come across a menu item that’s been there for over 40 years, you know it’s doing something right. In this case, it’s doing everything right – including filling my belly.

Lake Tahoe Pizza Co. is located at 1168 Emerald Bay Rd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and more information visit them online at laketahoepizzaco.com or by phone at 530-544-1919.