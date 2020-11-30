Former Douglas commissioner, Miner, passes away at 81

Don Miner

Provided

Two-term Douglas County Commissioner Donald H. Miner died at his daughter’s home in Minden on Nov. 2. He was 81.

The Gardnerville chiropractor, who most recently served on the Douglas County Planning Commission, was elected to the seat representing Lake Tahoe in 1994 and again in 1998.

He opened Miner Chiropractic in September 1981 in Gardnerville’s Stratton Center, where he maintained an office until his death. He was named Carson Valley’s third most popular chiropractor in 2015.

He served on the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and was involved in the reorganization of the group.

As a county commissioner, Miner approved the master plan in 1996. He served as chairman of the commission in 2002.

He was appointed to the planning commission in 2011.

He served as a past president of the Nevada State Chiropractor association.

He was a nearly 40-year resident of Douglas County.

An outspoken advocate for the county’s economic development, he represented a proposal to develop park land north of Minden-Gardnerville at the beginning of the century.

He opposed the sustainable growth initiative and other attempts to pump the brakes on the Valley’s population growth.