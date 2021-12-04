Incline improvement district applies for special use permit for dog park

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — After being deemed a top-tier priority by the IVGID Board of Trustees over two years ago in 2019, a request to the US Forest Service for a special permit to construct a fenced in dog park has been filed.

The proposed site is across the street from Incline High School. The 13-acre parcel is owned by the US Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, and while IVGID General Manager Indra Winquest and the Board of Trustees wait for the approval of the special use permit, they’re excited to continue working with the community to create the perfect park.

“We’re going to continue to do community outreach,” said Winquest, “and we’re hoping that sometime by late winter, the forest service will be able to tell us whether or not they’re going to issue us a special use permit.”

Winquest is excited to bring this priority project to life following multiple setbacks due to being unable to find a suitable place for the park.

Currently, the only “dog park” in Incline Village is located at the Village Green field, which was allocated as a temporary dog park in 2004. Winquest explained that there are many issues with the current field being used; one of the biggest is that the field is used for a variety of other community events.





Many challenges to the current park were identified in the official 2019 Community Services Master Plan, including the need for a fenced in area, more parking, and the need for typical site furnishings in a dog park such as shade structures, pet waste stations, and benches.

If the special use permit is granted, then plans can begin to be made on how to address these needs on the parcel.

“We really see it as an opportunity to provide a service to the community that is badly needed,” said Winquest. “The community needs a dedicated dog park.”

Moving forward, a concern of the trustees and Winquest is being transparent with the Incline Village community through public forums and consistent updates on the development through their website. In the CSMP, examples for a potential dog park were outlined with design plans and examples for a potential layout. Winquest stressed that while this example was a possibility, it’s impossible to start an official design without approval of the special use permit.

Winquest and the board are still actively looking for community opinions on the project, and are excited to open up forums and conversations in the next few months while the permit approval is awaited.

To read more about the community service plans in Incline Village, visit yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/resources/master-plan.