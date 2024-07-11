Knight Monsters add talented defenseman Brennan Kapcheck

STATELINE, Nev. – The Tahoe Knight Monsters announced that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Brennan Kapcheck.

Kapcheck, 27, joins the Knight Monsters after playing the past three seasons with the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL) where he registered 59 points (7g, 52) in 115 regular season games from 2022-2024. He also added an additional 14 points (1g,13a) in 31 playoff appearances with the Growlers in 2022 & 2023. The 5-9, 179-pound blueliner also made ten appearances last season overseas with HKM Zvolen in Slovakia logging an assist.

Kapcheck has also made eight American Hockey League appearances with the Toronto Marlies in 2022. Prior to his beginning his professional career, Kapcheck played four collegiate seasons at American International College where he totaled 94 points (14g, 80) and racked up numerous accolades including being named an NCAA East All-American in 2021 and was a Hobey Baker Award Nominee (NCAA Top Collegiate Player Award) in 2018. The Mount Prospect, Illinois resident served as Captain at AIC during his senior year.

Kapcheck now joins veteran forward Anthony Collins as players who have agreed to terms with the Knight Monsters for the 2024-25 season.

The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24 & 25 against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center.