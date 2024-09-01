Lake Tahoe Unified School District kicks off the new school year

Sierra House staff

LTUSD/Courtesy photo

Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) is off to a fantastic start to the school year as we welcome our students and staff back to school. On Thursday, August 22, 2024, we celebrated the return of staff with a breakfast and longevity awards ceremony, generously sponsored by the Marcella Foundation. Sean Fannan, the founder of the Marcella Foundation, expressed his gratitude to the district’s teachers, acknowledging that they played a significant role in shaping who he is today. The Foundation is committed to supporting teachers and giving back to the community.

Dr. Cutler welcomed and introduced new staff members and presented recognition gifts to those who have been with the district for five, ten, twenty, twenty-five, thirty, and thirty-plus years. The awards were warmly received, and Dr. Cutler noted that the longevity of our staff speaks volumes about their dedication to the community.

The keynote speaker for the event was Bridey Thelen-Heidel, LTUSD’s very own. Ms. Thelen-Heidel recently published Bright Eyes. Ms. Heidel shared her inspiring story of overcoming a challenging childhood, highlighting the profound impact the district’s teachers had on her life. Ms. Thelen-Heidel reminded teachers that they play a crucial role in witnessing and shaping their students’ experiences, emphasizing that “they see you.”

School officially started on August 26, 2024, and students were warmly welcomed back by bus drivers, cafeteria staff, aides, teachers, and principals. Sierra House Elementary School recently hosted a spectacular Welcome Back event, drawing over 200 attendees and showcasing local community organizations. The enthusiastic turnout marked a wonderful start to the new school year.

In addition to the successful event, schools are reporting that students and teachers have plunged into their educational activities with remarkable energy and commitment. Both classrooms and hallways are buzzing with activity as the academic year gets underway.

With such a promising start, everyone at LTUSD is excited about the opportunities and achievements that lie ahead. We look forward to a successful and enriching year for all.