Liberty encourages customers to prepare for winter, potential power outages

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Winter is just around the corner, and with winter weather comes the potential for power outages. Poor road conditions, challenges accessing remote areas, heavy snow, falling trees, and/or the nature of repairs required can result in extended power outages. It is important to be ready when winter arrives.

Here are some tips to help you prepare:

Put together an emergency kit with flashlights, a battery-operated radio, extra batteries, bottled water, warm clothing, blankets, and more.

Store at least a 48-hour supply of non-perishable food and water.

Plan for medical needs that a loss of power may impact. Keep a list of the nearest medical facilities, hospitals, and nearest accessible transportation. Consider creating a support network of people who can help you in the event of a disaster. Keep a contact list in your emergency kit (check list can be found at http://www.ready.gov/kit ) and on your electronic device.

Keep your cell phones and other electronic devices fully charged. Consider purchasing a back-up battery device to extend the use of your electronic devices.

Create a plan to safely heat your home. Avoid burning coal or wood in an indoor area without proper ventilation. For carbon monoxide safety tips, please visit our Carbon Monoxide Safety page at http://www.libertyutilities.com under safety, electrical section.

Keep your contact information on file with Liberty up to date to receive text, email, and voice notifications in the event of an outage. Call customer care at 1-800-782-2506 or visit the Outage Center at http://www.libertyutilities.com to update.

View outage updates on our outage map at http://www.libertyutilities.com and follow us on X, formerly Twitter (@LibertyUtil_CA) or Facebook (@LibertyUtilitiesLT).

For more helpful information, visit our Outage Tips section of the outage center at http://www.libertyutilities.com .

In the event of a power outage, here are some tips:

First, check to see if the power failure is limited to your home or business. If your neighbor’s power is still on, check your circuit breaker panel or fuse box. If the problem is not a blown fuse or tripped circuit breaker, call Liberty to report the outage.

Keep access to your panel clear of snow to help expedite repairs.

If you are not in the area and your camera system or smart home devices are not working, call your internet provider first to check if communications are down. Then check Liberty’s outage map at http://www.libertyutilities.com prior to calling Liberty to report an outage.

Report power outages by calling 1-844-245-6868 or visiting the Outage Center at http://www.libertyutilities.com .

. Stay at least 30 feet away from downed wires and report them by calling 1-844-245-6868.

Estimated restoration times (ERT) may not be available right away as crews need to assess the situations to determine repairs needed. Liberty will provide an ERT when available.

ERTs are subject to change as new developments arise. Power restoration may occur before or after an ERT depending on weather, access, and repairs.

We understand that losing power is inconvenient. Our Liberty team works hard to provide you with safe and reliable service and prepares for potential impacts from winter weather.

In the event of an outage, our crews will work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.