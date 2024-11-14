Pinard and Papirny lead Tahoe to 4-0 win over Tulsa

STATELINE, Nev. – It took Simon Pinard just two minutes and 37 seconds to score his first goal of the game on Wednesday against Tulsa. Then it took him ten more minutes to score his second. And then just four minutes to score his third.

That’s right, Pinard notched a natural hat trick in the first period for Tahoe in game of their series against the Tulsa Oilers, propelling the Knight Monsters to a thoroughly dominant 4-0 win.

It was the first hat trick in Knight Monsters franchise history. And it just looked easy for Pinard. Goal one was a breakaway where he dusted three defenders. Goal two was a power play one-timer from a beautiful feed from Sloan Stanick cross ice. Goal three was a low-slot missile off a redirection from Bear Hughes.

Against a Tulsa Oilers team that had heavily outshot opponents in first periods this season, Taho executed their game plan to a tee. They clogged up the neutral zone, played tough on the boards, and never let up offensive zone pressure for extended periods. The first period ended 3-0 for Tahoe, and they didn’t look back from there.

While there was no scoring for either team in the second, Tahoe flashed their penalty-killing prowess by stonewalling a two minute 5-on-3 sequence for Tulsa. They allowed just one shot on goal, and expertly kept the puck to the outside for the majority of the advantage.

Starting netminder Jordan Papirny, who arrived in Tahoe from Henderson the night before, was sensational in his Knight Monsters debut. He stopped all 36 shots he saw for the first shutout of Knight Monsters history, and consistently made sprawling saves on high danger Tulsa chances.

He continued his dominance in the third too, making 14 saves across the final 20 minutes.

Overall, this was a statement win for Tahoe. The Oilers are a top team in the Mountain division, and we saw the Knight Monsters make it look almost too easy. Now the challenge is continuing the momentum to game two of the series, something they couldn’t do in their last home set against Idaho.

Tahoe continues their series with the Tulsa Oilers on Friday at 7 pm at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.