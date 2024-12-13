Resorts reporting snow: Winter Storm Warning, Avalanche Warning in effect

TAHOE BASIN, Calif. — A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect today at 1 p.m. It’s the second in a trio of storm systems that are passing through the basin. Today and tomorrow are forecast to have significant precipitation, Sunday is predicted to be clear and sunny, and Monday will see the last weak storm system pass through.

Resorts are already reporting snowfall today as the first of three storm systems continues to blow through the basin. The next 24 hours will likely bring more before things clear up next week.

Kirkwood is predicting 7″ of snowfall today and between 9″ and 15″ tomorrow. With a 25″ base depth currently, folks are excited.

Heavenly is expecting 0-3″ today and between 4″ and 7″ tomorrow.

In North Tahoe, Palisades is already reporting 8″ in the last 24 hours and predicting another 13″ in the next 24 hours.

The National Weather Service has warned that these storm systems will likely “impact travel.” The reports of snowfall, predicted increases, and sunny weather on Sunday will likely make this a good weekend to be skiing. Traffic impacts from skiing are possible.

For those avoiding the resort, be aware that the Sierra Avalanche Center (SAC) has issued an Avalanche Warning in effect from 8:15 this morning through tomorrow.

Avalanche risk is Considerable both above and below the treeline today and High both above and below the treeline tomorrow, according to the SAC.

Anna Kristina Moseidjord is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.