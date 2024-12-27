SB Builders completes dual remodel projects in Stateline

STATELINE, Nev. – SB Builders, LLC has completed two remodel projects in Stateline.

The projects include upgrades to the regionally known Sushi Pier restaurant as well as a full-scale remodel of the Tahoe Nugget Casino.

Spanning 8,700 square feet, the project features tongue-and-groove wood paneling, masonry stonework and custom light fixtures. The remodel began in October 2023 and concluded in August. Located in the same building, the Sushi Pier remodel was completed in under two months to minimize impact to restaurant income.

The project includes a comprehensive kitchen upgrade with a new cookline and upgraded equipment. Work began Oct. 1 and was completed Nov. 19.

For information, visit http://www.sbbuilders.com .