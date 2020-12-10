Snow in forecast for weekend at Lake Tahoe

Lake Tahoe may finally see some rain and snow this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Reno is forecasting a series of weak systems through the weekend that will break down the three-week dry pattern. The systems will bring increased wind starting Thursday afternoon with chances of rain and snow arriving Friday night and Saturday with a second round on Sunday.

Sierra ridges may see wind gusts around 80 mph Thursday night but at lake level the southwest flow will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph creating choppy lake conditions.

Moisture is expected to move into the region Friday night into Saturday as well as a period of warm air, officials said.

Snow accumulations in the high Sierra are expected to be about 3-7 inches with up to a couple of inches across northern Washoe County and the Lake Tahoe-Truckee areas, the service said. In South Lake Tahoe, little to no accumulation is forecast.

Precipitation will taper off during the day on Saturday.

A fast moving, not particularly cold or strong storm by Sierra standards comes through the basin on Sunday. Snow levels will start at about 7,500 feet and remain near, or above, 7,000 when the heaviest precipitation moves through. By the time the snow levels drop, officials say the precipitation will be winding down.

There could be 4-8 inches for areas above 7,500 feet around Lake Tahoe. At lake level, officials say snowfall looks sparse with maybe up to an inch Sunday night.

“While gusty winds are likely on Sunday with a short period of stronger ridge winds in the Sierra, we aren’t anticipating speeds comparable to the mid-November wind storms,” the service said.

The weather pattern may stay active through next week, with the Sierra and western Nevada on the southern edge of the active weather.

“It’s possible we could see another storm or two brush by the region with additional light to moderate precipitation around the middle of next week,” the service said.