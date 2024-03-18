South Tahoe man about to embark on expedition, raising money for local Boys and Girls Club

South Tahoe man and his longtime friend are about to embark on a motorcycle expedition raising funds for the local Boys and Girls Club.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Lake Tahoe is going on a 5,000 mile trip to Panama City, taking in the passing landscapes on the back of Jorik Blom’s roaring motorcycle in the form of a Keep Tahoe Blue sticker.

Blom and his longtime friend Mark Kirby are embarking from South Lake Tahoe on their Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycles at the beginning of April and making their way through the Baja Peninsula, Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and ending up at their final destination in Panama City.

Mark Kirby and Jorik Blom are taking off from South Lake Tahoe in April and motorcycling to Panama City.

Named Enfield Overland , the team of friends have multiple travel and motorcycle adventures under their belt. The two motored through Sprain and Portugal together and Kirby took a five month trip through Africa. The duo met in their home county of South Africa around 1995, and been friends ever since, revving their engines and traveling together. With each adventure, they strive to do something more.

“We’re going to spend money and go on an adventure anyway,” Blom says, “let’s bring attention to something else.”

For this trip, Blom partnered with the Boy and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe to raise funds for their playground project . Donations are matched through a community donor until April 1.

Blom says they’ve already hit their $15,000 goal, so they’ve raised the match to $25,000.

“What’s amazing to me,” Blom says, “We haven’t even started the trip.” He adds, “The community was so ready to follow up and get involved in something.”

For Kirby’s charity, he wants to give back to the White Lodge Center in the United Kingdom, where he resides with his wife and two sons. The center helped his son in his early years who was born with severe brain damage, cerebral palsy, epilepsy and numerous other physical and developmental problems. He says, “Conor is now a young man who has realized a quality of life that we never expected for him.”

The pair are calling the trip the Central America by Royal Enfield (CARE) challenge.

When asked about what’s he’s excited for, Blom says, “The unknown.” He isn’t afraid of running into speed bumps along the way. “You need to have some challenges to make it worthwhile and memorable,” he says, “If everything goes right, it’s just not a trip.”

Enfield Overland is also accepting sponsorships and donations on their GoFundMe page to help with expenses. “For the most part,” Blom says, “I’d like people to share in our adventure.”

You can follow along on their journey on their Facebook or Instagram page .