South Tahoe PUD receives approval for massive solar project; Energy production set to start 2025

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Tahoe Public Utility District will be building a solar power project at its Wastewater Treatment Plan following approval from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board during its April 24 meeting.

This project will be the biggest solar project in the basin.

According to Julie Ryan, Engineering Department Manager, STPUD, the district is the largest energy user in the basin and renewable energy is an integral part of the district’s energy portfolio.

In 2019, the Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) Fund approached the District to evaluate its operations and identify opportunities to build solar power, with no upfront cost to the District. It was determined that installing a solar array at the wastewater treatment was the most feasible option for renewable energy.

The STPUD board approved the project during its October 20, 2022, and entered into a 28-year agreement with Staten Solar.

“I’m really excited to see our community’s water and sewer utility doing its part in working toward reducing carbon emissions. In doing so we are realizing other benefits including reducing costs for electricity – allowing us to reinvest those savings on improving our water and sewer infrastructure, improving air quality, moving us towards achieving mandated state and local climate targets, and enhancing the reliability of our water and sewer systems,” said Shane Romsos STPUD Board Vice President.

The 1339 kW ground-mounted solar facility will offset about 32% of the current energy demand at the treatment plant, which accounts for about 10% of the district’s total power needs.

It will produce 1.9 million kWh of electricity annually, enough to power 200 homes and offset around 568 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

The solar array will provide both live power and battery power.

The 19 rows of solar arrays will include eleven rows of arrays approximately 236 feet long, seven arrays approximately 270 feet long, and one array approximately 205 feet long.

The project site is located in the City of South Lake Tahoe between the wastewater treatment plant to the west, Heavenly Creek to the south, Al Tahoe Boulevard to the east, and Lake Tahoe Community College and Community Ballfields to the north. Staff said the array should not be visible from Al Tahoe Blvd.

In order to build the array, there will be substantial tree removal including up to 131 trees over 14 inches in diameter, 23 of which are over 30 inches.

Staten Solar will fund, build, own, and maintain the solar array, and the STPUD will purchase the power produced at a lower price than Liberty currently charges.

The contract is estimated to save the district about $5-10 million in power costs, which will result in savings for the community.

The TRPA board was widely in support of the project. Shelly Aldean, Carson City Representative expressed concern about breakdown of the panels and the possibility of panels leaching chemicals into the ground.

She also expressed concern about how they will be disposed of once they’ve hit their lifespan. Staff said while disposal technology isn’t quite up to speed yet, they hope that in 30 years when the contract is up, it will be.

The project was approved unanimously with Aldean adding her reservations to her approval.

“This is a true community success story. Our community has been working toward climate action and renewable energy goals, and with this vote, this is the largest action to be put into practice. Members of the community supported this project from the classroom to the ballot box, to support letters, and to local governments and regulators. This should be seen as a model for how we solve challenges in the future,” said Nick Exline, STPUD Board Director.

The solar array is planned for construction in the summer of 2024. It is expected to start producing energy by the beginning of 2025.