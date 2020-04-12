Congressional candidate Brynne Kennedy donates surgical masks

Congressional candidate Brynne Kennedy donates masks to Barton Lon Tuesday, April 7.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Brynne Kennedy, candidate for California’s 4th congressional district donated boxes of surgical masks to Barton Hospital on Tuesday, April 7.

“In every corner of our country, everyday people are stepping up for each other in ways big and small—fashioning equipment from sewing machines and 3-D printers, organizing volunteers to deliver food, forging new supply chains and so much more,” said Kennedy in a press release. “We need to leave no stone unturned to make sure our frontline providers have the tools they need to care for our community.”

Kennedy purchased and donated about 2,000 surgical masks to district hospitals, including Marshall Hospital in Placerville.