Support the Boys & Girls Club: Win a Lake Tahoe vacation package
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is hosting a raffle to win a vacation to Lake Tahoe. Enjoy the sun, beach, lake, dining and activities during this two night vacation. The vacation has an estimated value of $3,375 and includes:
- 2 Night Stay in an Alpine Studio at Desolation Hotel – Sleeps 4 (Est. Value $1,400) https://www.desolationhotel.com/tahoe/rooms
- 1/2 Day Speed Boat Rental (4 hours) from Tahoe Sports at Ski Run Marina or Tahoe Keys Marina – (Est. Value $698)
- Hot Air Balloon Ride over Lake Tahoe from Lake Tahoe Balloons – (Est. Value $798)
- 2 passes for The Alex Ramon Magic Show (Est. Value $150)
- $325 Dining Gift Certificates: Tahoe Bagel Co. $25, MacDuffs $100, Riva Grill on the Lake $100, McP’s Taphouse Grill $100.
Only 100 raffle tickets will be sold, so there is a 1 out of 100 chance to win per ticket. The vacation is valid until May 2025; however, some activities may not be available during the winter (ie boat rental, hot air balloon ride). To purchase raffle tickets, contact Courtney Schmidt cschmidt@bgclt.org, (530) 542-0838 ext. 1002, online at http://www.bgclt.org or in-person at the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe Angel of Tahoe site at 1090 Lyons Ave. 10am-5pm, Monday through Friday June 1 – 28 (excluding June 17 – 21). These can be purchased with cash or check for $100, online for $105. If purchased online, a ticket entry will be filled out with information provided and dropped in the raffle jar, and the ticket stub will be mailed to the purchaser.
The last day to purchase raffle tickets will be on July 1, 2024, online and in-person at 3pm. LIVE drawing will be held at MacDuffs Pub at 5pm. The winner will be contacted by July 3, 2024. Hold on to your ticket stub as it will need to be presented, along with a photo ID to collect the prize.
Link to purchase: bit.ly/laketahoegetaway2024.
All proceeds from the raffle benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe. Raffle tickets are non-refundable.
Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe is a registered U.S. 501(c)3 nonprofit, EIN: 68-0241891. All or part of your gift may be tax deductible. Please consult your tax advisor or attorney.
