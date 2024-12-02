Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Bamby

Meet Bamby, a charming two-year-old chinchilla with a heart full of love. Bamby’s personality is as sweet as sugar and as gentle as a morning breeze. She may seem shy initially, but give her time and she’ll warm up, revealing her curious nature. She loves to explore her surroundings, always on a quest to discover something new. Bamby’s world is filled with timid glances and adventurous spirit. She’s a companion who’ll add a dash of joy to your life.

Bamby is this week’s Pet of the Week. Provided / HSTT

Once Babmy gets comfortable, she transforms into a playful and confident little lady! Bamby loves to hop around and explore her space and her adorable little jumps will bring a smile to your face. She may take a little time to warm up, but with patience and love, Bamby will be a fun and affectionate companion.

Adopt Bamby to experience her gentle love and to give her the forever home she deserves. Don’t let this adorable and fun companion pet pass you by! If you are interested in meeting Bamby or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org . To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org .