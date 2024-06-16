Truckee-Tahoe – Pet of the Week: Skylar
She’s not only a looker, but she’s practically perfect! With a charming, outgoing demeanor, she’s ready for any outdoor adventure. Plus, with a nice thick fluffy coat, she’s ready for the cold winters here in the Truckee-Tahoe region.
So what does her dream home look like? Lots of cuddle time and a place that offers hikes, snuggles, squeaky toys, and tasty treats. Skylar is a stunning three-year-old female who absolutely loves to go for runs, hikes, walks, jogs, and outings of any sort. Whether it’s a big backyard or running alongside you, Skylar loves to get in her daily steps.
As if Skylar couldn’t get any better, she is also actively practicing training skills here at the shelter and so far she knows her name and sit, but really wants to learn more. Skylar is good with other dogs and people of all ages, making her a wonderful companion to any family.
If you love hiking and exploring, and a dog with lots of character and charm, this might just be the perfect outdoor adventure partner for you! Skylar is fully vaccinated, spayed, and microchipped. If you are interested in meeting Skyla or learning more about her, please reach out to one of HSTT’s Adoption Specialists at, 530-587-5948 or adoptions@hstt.org. To view more adoptable pets or to learn more about the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, please visit http://www.hstt.org.
