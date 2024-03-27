Vertical Drop fundraising event celebrates 15th year supporting Wildland Firefighters

KIRKWOOD, Calif. — While the weather had been calm and clear for several week around Lake Tahoe, last weekend’s snow storm delivered a perfectly-timed supply of fluffy champagne powder with free refills during the annual Vertical Drop fundraising ski event on March 23.

“The Nevada and California participants are incredibly generous and loyal to the local wildland firefighting community. The Vertical Drop aims to raise awareness, appreciation and support for that community through a winter sport competition on par with the spirit and work ethic of the firefighter volunteers,” said Lane Wagner, Silver State Hotshots Superintendent.

The Silver State Vertical Drop ski competition, now in its 15th year, is a local fundraising event hosted annually by the Silver State Hotshots and the Black Mountain Hotshots, Carson City Nevada-based wildfire suppression crews. The Vertical Drop is the longest-running ski and snowboard event benefiting the Wildland Firefighter Foundation—a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides immediate financial and crisis assistance to the families of fallen and injured wildland firefighters nationwide. The foundation aims to honor and acknowledge past, present and future members of the wildland firefighting community, partnering with private and interagency organizations to bring recognition to wildland firefighters. The Silver State Vertical Drop ski competition is a fundraising event hosted annually by the Silver State Hotshots, a Carson City, Nevada-based wildfire suppression crew.

Individuals and teams gathered at Kirkwood to complete as many vertical feet as possible in the four-hour time frame. Winners are presented with awards for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, and a special trophy for team 1st place. Landing top spots in 2024 was no small feat, including both a rock-paper-scissors escapade and a round of the venerable burpees exercise as a tie breaker.

First Place Team: The Mountain Beavers

First Place Individual Male: Noa Selby

First Place Individual Female: Evyn Ellis

First Place Individual Snowboard Female: Katie MacLachlan

First Place Individual Snowboard Male: Clay Carroll

This year, the Vertical Drop event hosted 37 competitors and raised $7,000. All proceeds from the Silver State Vertical Drop are donated to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation. For more information, visit http://www.theverticaldrop.org and http://www.wffoundation.org .