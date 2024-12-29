‘Caesars Makes Change’ benefits Bread & Broth

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Not only can Caesars patrons make money for themselves but through the casino’s ‘Caesars Makes Change’ program, they can share a small portion of their winnings with non-profits. Every year, Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino and Harveys Lake Tahoe Hotel & Casino select three local non-profits to be the beneficiaries of their local ‘Caesars Makes Change’ program. This on-property program displays each of the selected non-profit’s missions, allowing the casino patrons to select their choice of charitable organization to donate their change as they are cashing out their winnings.

For the past year, Bread & Broth, an all-volunteer, charitable organization whose mission is to ease hunger in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community, was one of the non-profits selected by Harrah’s/Harveys that their casino patrons could donate to.

In early December, members of the executive/management staff of Harrah’s/Harveys presented Bread & Broth with a check for $15,726.84. Presenting the check to Carol Gerard, Bread & Broth Director, were Karie Hall, Senior VP/General Manager; Xenia Wunderlich, VP Gaming Operations; Heather Redlark, Talent Acquisition & Development Manager; Darlene Winkelman, Table Games Manager; and Dianne Callsen, Executive Assistant.

The funds donated to Bread & Broth will be used to purchase food for our twice-weekly hot, nutritious meals which serve an average of 160 dinner guests weekly Also, the funds will provide weekend bags of healthy, kid-friendly food to approximately 300 food-insecure children from the ages of 18 months to 18 years of age in the Lake Tahoe South Shore community.

Bread & Broth is so thankful not only for Caesars’ efforts to support non-profits in their Casino locations but also appreciates the many gambling patrons who selected Bread & Broth to receive their change donations.