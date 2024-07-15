Candidate filing period opens July 15 in El Dorado County

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Candidate filing for the November 5, 2024, General Election opens on July 15, 2024 and ends August 9, 2024. If an incumbent fails to file then the filing period will be extended to August 14, 2024 for that position only.

“We encourage candidates to file as early as possible since filing deadlines are firm and any errors or omissions that are received too late to fix could result in the loss of their right to appear on the ballot,” said Registrar of Voter, Bill O’Neill.

Candidate filing documents and information about running for office can be found on our website at http://www.eldoradocounty.ca.gov/Elections . Paperwork must be submitted in person. Candidates can use the online link to schedule an appointment to submit their paperwork.

A candidate filing official will be at the South Lake Tahoe Elections Department to offer assistance to potential candidates with their filings on July 30, 2024 at 3368 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

All original nomination documents must be received at the Shingles Springs with original signatures by 5

pm on August 9 to be a qualified candidate for this election; postmark date does not count. The filing for each office will be updated daily on the Elections website. We will update our website each evening listing who has filed for each office.

The main Elections department is located at 3883 Ponderosa Rd. Shingle Springs and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please call (530) 621-7480, toll free (800) 730-4322 for questions about running for office.