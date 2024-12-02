Cascade Kitchens Food Hall and Commissary Kitchen to open early 2025
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Alpine View Investments, in collaboration with Hospitality HQ, will be opening the doors to the first food hall of its kind in South Lake Tahoe, in early 2025. Cascade Kitchens aims to create a family-friendly environment with a focus on building a community centered around food.
“Our vision is for Cascade Kitchens to be a dynamic, transformational hub. We want to create a space where families and friends can gather and make memories, where food entrepreneurs are supported in pursuing their passions and ultimately contribute to a thriving local community,” said Fran Faulknor, Partner, Alpine View Investments.
The food hall and commissary kitchen will revitalize the current site, located at 1030 Tata Lane in South Lake Tahoe. In a previous life, this space was used alternately as an automotive repair shop, a taxi dispatch, a Kmart garden center, and an appliance store.
The redevelopment is being undertaken as a close collaboration between Borges Architecture, MB Construction, and Alpine View Investments and will feature a spacious, open layout with exposed ceilings in addition to the following:
- Vendor stalls with room for 7 full-time food vendors
- Market-style kiosks for pop-up sales
- Commissary Kitchen with community membership structure
- Onsite bar
- Private event spaces
- Indoor + outdoor dining areas for every season
- Food truck parking with commissary kitchen access + outside seating
The project is being managed and operated by Hospitality HQ (HHQ) with direction and support from owners, Alpine View Investments.
They are currently working through vendor applications — those interested in a food hall stall
for our early 2025 opening should reach out via the Vendor Inquiry form here. They are actively reviewing each entry.
