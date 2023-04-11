Chase International welcomes two new agents in Zephyr Cove

Jerry and Gayle Boren

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. – Chase International recently welcomed four more Realtors to its luxury real estate offices in Northern Nevada, including two in Zephyr Cove. As a seasoned real estate team, Jerry and Gayle Boren will represent their clients through the Zephyr Cove office.

“With unsurpassed knowledge and impeccable integrity, Jerry and Gayle Boren are one of the most dynamic teams in the real estate business,” a press release stated.

Jerry Boren has methodically built a career representing clients globally for more than forty-five years. As a leading authority on the Lake Tahoe luxury market, he has become one of the region’s most sought-after advisors and confidants for those seeking a realtor who breeds success.

Gayle Boren’s accomplished real estate career and skill sets magnify the depth and strength of the team. In addition to advocating on her client’s behalf, her creative mindset, market aptitude, and meticulous attention to detail complement the powerhouse of talent and tenacity within The Boren Team.

Collectively, they have mastered the art of real estate and welcome the opportunity to help their clients live the life they have earned and deserve through Chase International’s Zephyr Cove, Nevada office.

Maria Mora joined the team in Reno and Cheri Owen is based in the firm’s Sparks, Nevada office.