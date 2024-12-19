EAT This Week: The Idle Hour’s Avocado Burrata Toast

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge – there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If the holidays have you going overboard on sweets and those family meals have too many items that are on the rich and heavy side, then this week’s feature should be right up your alley. And you might think once you’ve had avocado toast, you’ve had them all, but I guarantee you, this is not your parents’ avocado toast.

Sure, it starts out in fairly similar territory with a thick and toasted piece of bread, but then it takes a turn, and each slice gets a light slathering of citrus mascarpone. It’s then topped with slices of avocado, sun dried tomatoes, fresh arugula, and finally crowned with a huge dollop of burrata cheese.

The Idle Hour’s Avocado Burrata Toast. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

There’s a lot of flavors to unpack but I have to start with the crown jewel: the burrata. It’s a huge amount and there’s plenty to go around for each bite. Its creaminess is its superpower, so when it marries up with the tangy mascarpone, the salty tomatoes, the peppery arugula, the slightly sweet avocado, and the crispy toast, you get as much action on your taste buds as you would in a discussion about whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie.

The citrus note in the mascarpone helps to double down on its brightness and elevates the freshness feeling of the dish while the toast and arugula round out the textures.

There’s plenty to love about this dish but it’s only available as part of Idle Hour’s Sunday brunch menu (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), so if wanting to give this dish a spin, make sure you’re planning accordingly.

The Idle Hour is located at 3351 Lake Tahoe Blvd Suite 6 in South Lake Tahoe. For complete menu offerings and general information visit them online at theidlehourlaketahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-600-3304.