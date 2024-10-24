Former South Tahoe council candidate in custody at Tahoe Township Justice Court

STATELINE, Nev. – A former South Lake Tahoe City council candidate appeared in custody in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Thursday morning after he was booked just after midnight Wednesday.

Bail was set at $3,500 cash or bond for Kevin Edward Brunner, 32, who is accused of having 28 grams of methamphetamine and a half-gram of fentanyl in his sock, according to prosecutor Bill Murphy.

Brunner was spotted by security in Dotty’s Casino at Stateline who was aware he was on probation for a felony arson in California.

When deputies contacted him they allegedly found the drugs and a pipe on him.

Attorney Brian Filter said that Brunner recently underwent surgery and has an appointment in Placerville in the next week.

“He’s having a hard time, and his condition is life threatening,” Filter told Justice of the Peace Mike Johnson. “He showed me the scar and it looks like it was major surgery.”

He was convicted by a jury last year of felony vandalism and attempted arson and placed on probation in South Lake Tahoe. The charges stemmed from an Oct. 1, 2022, incident at an ex-girlfriend’s apartment where she found a broken window and Brunner inside, according to the Tahoe Daily Tribune.