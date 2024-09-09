Highlander Volleyball goes 3-0 in first week of league play

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Highlander volleyball team started league play with three big wins last week to sit on top of the 2A northern NV standings.

Hosting Yerington, Battle Mountain and West Wendover last week at Incline High, the athletes from Incline showed they are ready to make noise in the division this season with weapons all over the court.

IHS volleyball in the huddle. Provided / Tim Kelly

“We can attack from everywhere,” Coach Tacy Kelly said. “We have very strong outside hitters and our middle attack is dangerous as well.”

All three of the visiting teams from eastern NV found out very fast that dangerous is a great word to describe the Highlanders.

The Tuesday night battle against the Yerington Lions was Inclines toughest test of the week. The fight and never say die attitude was inspiring to the home fans. The Lions took the first set 25-23 before the Highlanders responded winning three straight sets: 25-20, 25-17 and 25-23.

“Yerington has very strong tradition in volleyball,” Kelly said. “I was very proud of our fight against them, beating them was a huge victory to start league.”

IHS Volleyball with another kill. Provided / Tim Kelly

Tuesday night’s first set loss to the Lions was the only loss Incline would have all week as they swept Battle Mountain 3-0 on Friday night before dismantling West Wendover 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The Longhorns from Battle Mountain gave Incline a tough first set but once the Highlanders settled down in set two it was over for the visitors from the east. Incline won 26-24, 25-19 and 25-12.

Saturdays contest against West Wendover was never in doubt from the first serve receive. Incline was too much for the visitors from the border of Utah as they dominated to a 3-0 victory.