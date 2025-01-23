Homewood master plan amendments pass final rung of approval

STATELINE, NEV. – The limited parking and utilized overflow room highlighted the vast public presence at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s Governing Board meeting where the agency approved Homewood Mountain Resort’s Master Plan amendments and gondola project on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

After four hours of public comment and almost two hours of deliberation, the board approved four motions concerning Homewood Mountain Resort.

Two motions involved amendments to the previously approved 2011 Homewood Mountain Resort Ski Area Master Plan that modify the layout, scale, and architecture of previously approved plan projects. The other two motions involved the resort’s new gondola project, which seeks to shifts the gondola terminal location close to the base with the goal of improved skier access.

The board agreed to certain changes before passing the motions. The changes were related to required reporting, the inclusion of second homeowners to the community access plan, changes to the phasing, as well as others.

This is the final rung of a multi-layered process. After Homewood’s master plan amendment application in May, it has gone before the TRPA’s Regional Planning Committee, and Advisory Planning Commission prior to this Governing Board meeting.

In addition to these prior public meetings, the TRPA announced it received more than 1,500 individual comments leading up to this Governing Board meeting.

TRPA staff made it clear at the meeting that a master plan shall not be construed as a project approval, its adoption or amendments shall not guarantee approval of any level of development, and that development permits will come later for the different phases.

For example, after the board approved the master plan amendments they also approved the gondola permit.

Construction of the gondola is anticipated to begin this spring and slated for completion for the 2025/2026 ski season.

Homewood will also continue its 250-acre forest fuel reduction project this year and is finalizing an agreement with the North Tahoe Fire Protection District to expand fire services and assist with emergency response and wildfire evacuation.

Residential units to the south of the resort’s north base (Lot 3) are currently under construction through previously approved permits and are expected to be completed this month, according to the staff report.

Upon the approval, Homewood made the following statement on Instagram:

“We want to take this moment to share our gratitude for everyone in the community that has put effort and care into sharing their feedback and envisioning the future of Homewood for everyone to enjoy. We are excited as this is a new beginning in rebuilding the heart of the west shore for our future generations.

Stay tuned for details coming soon.”

The Tribune will provide an expanded article on the board’s changes, discussions and public comment at Wednesday’s meeting.