Incline High School gets $38 million grant for stadium, campus upgrade

A rendering of proposed improvements for Incline Village High School.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline High School over the next couple of years will be going through a much needed renovation project.

The Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, a local philanthropic foundation, recently awarded the high school a $38 million grant that will be used to bring the school campus, including the stadium, up to compliance.

“It’s really a problem of equity, the build will put us on par with other Washoe County schools,” said Principal Tierney Cahill.

The revitalization will give the high school an internalized main campus and an overhaul on the stadium. The athletic department currently lacks a full track and field which limits events and hinders the school from holding home meets. Pipes 6 feet underground have caused unlevel ground which is a hazard to athletes. The school stadium also does not currently meet ADA requirements making it difficult for those with mobility challenges to access the field.

Incline Village General Improvement District has been a huge partner in maintaining the field, but the needs of the stadium exceed what can be done by maintenance. The Incline Village campus was opened in 1968 and has not had significant update since.

The grant is a product of the passion long term residents Dave and Cheryl Duffield have for their community and the future generations. After conversations regarding the issues of inequality for the field reached Dave Duffield, he approached Cahill to work out the details.

In the summer of 2023, thanks to the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, IHS will begin the revitalization of the stadium. Revitalization includes the addition of proper amenities previously nonexistent for the students.

Currently, the ROTC building is used as a makeshift locker room, however there are only portable bathrooms for the restroom facilities. For running water, the students currently must go back to the main building. In addition to the facilities, the high school will add a modest snack shack, updated stands, traditional sized press box for coaches, storage for equipment, weight room for athletes to train, a small changing room for officials and turf to end the irrigation issues.

“It sounds crazy to say but $38 million dollars doesn’t go that far,” Cahill said, “$1.8 million is the estimated cost for the turf alone.”

On May 15, 2024, demolition will begin on the ROTC building. Presently, without proper facilities, students face hazardous situations in the event of a lock down on campus. The Sani-hut bathrooms located outside of the building are not an option in the event of a bear on campus or other code red issues.

The same footprint of the ROTC building will add restrooms, water, and recreate the classrooms on the first floor of the addition connecting it to the current building. The second floor will introduce a dance studio, flexible classroom, and a culinary arts classroom with a student run café. Students will be able to set a menu, serve customers and experience running a business.

“Students schoolwide will be able to hang out and use this space during their breaks,” Cahill said. “The intent is also that the public, like Rotary, could make reservations on a Friday and come in for lunch, giving the kids a real-world opportunity to run a full-on restaurant.”

The third floor will provide a collaborative space for student presentations, class projects with small offices that have technology at the ready for student teams to reserve to work on their projects. The flexible space presents endless possibilities. School events will be much easier for groups such as We the People, Debate Team, leadership student events, parent meetings, class meetings, eighth-grade orientation and professional development.

“There’s no one like the Duffield’s,” Cahill said. “We are so grateful. We could host crab feed after crab feed and never be able to raise a sum like this, none of this would be possible without the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation.”