Incline schools designated only K-12 STEM pathway in Nevada

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – About 300 people came to celebrate Incline public schools being Nevada’s only designated kindergarten through 12th grade STEM pathway.

The party took place at Incline Middle School on the night of Tuesday, May 21. There was live music, authentic Latino food, salsa tasting, vendors, and STEM projects on display.

In March, Incline Middle School received a first-step developing STEM school designation from Tracey Howard, STEM Program Director, Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology.

This was the final piece in the puzzle to receive this K-12 STEM pathway designation.

Incline High School was already an established STEM school, and Incline Elementary School was elevated to an established STEM school this year.

In 2017, Nevada’s STEM School Designation program started to encourage high-level STEM in Nevada’s schools. The program prepares students to work in the state’s STEM jobs.

Incline Education Fund (IEF) played a crucial role in helping achieve these STEM milestones by providing financial and leadership resources to Incline schools.

IEF funded the launch of the makerspace program at Incline Elementary, the robotics program at Incline Middle, and the engineering and entrepreneurship program at Incline High School. These programs are available to all students.

IEF is an IRS 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has raised more than $500,000 for student programs, according to InclineEducationFund.org .

