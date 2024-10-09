IVGID Effluent Export Pipeline project recipient of TRPA Best in the Basin award

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District and Granite Construction were recognized at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) Governing Board meeting on September 25, 2024, for the Effluent Export Pipeline Replacement Project on State Route 28 between Sand Harbor and Spooner Summit. IVGID Trustee Ray Tulloch, Interim General Manager Karen Crocker, Principal Engineer Hudson Klein, as well as Gunnar Young, Madison Cyr and John O’Day from Granite Construction, were present to accept the award.

“The Incline Village General Improvement District is honored to receive TRPA’s recognition award in the water quality and watershed restoration category,” IVGID Interim General Manager Karen Crocker said. “This critical project is ensuring the environmental integrity of the Lake Tahoe Basin. We’re pleased to do our part to ensure there is no environmental impact due to the utilities. This project is currently in phase 2 and on schedule for completion in 2026,” said Crocker.

The Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) treats approximately 800,000 to 1.5 million gallons of sewage daily. Provided / IVGID

The Effluent Export Pipeline Project:

The Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) operates a wastewater collection, treatment, and effluent export system that serves the communities of Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, and the Nevada State Parks (Sand Harbor, Spooner, and Memorial Point) located at Lake Tahoe. The Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) treats approximately 800,000 to 1.5 million gallons of sewage daily. A critical component of this operation is the 20.5-mile effluent export pipeline, which protects Lake Tahoe’s water quality by exporting all wastewater effluent out of the Tahoe Basin. The original export line pipe, now over 50 years old, has reached the end of its useful life. Ongoing corrosion resulted in pipeline failures at multiple locations in recent years.

“The Best in Basin award-winning projects provide outstanding environmental benefits for Lake Tahoe while also symbolizing what can be achieved when we work together to harmonize the human and natural environments,” TRPA Executive Director Julie Regan said. “We applaud the hard work, innovation, and stewardship included in this year’s winning projects.”