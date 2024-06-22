Lake Tahoe Unified School District announces district Employees of the Year

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Superintendent Todd Cutler celebrated the achievements of Isaiah Tannaci, the District Certificated Employee of the Year, and Martha Ubias, the District Classified Employee of the Year during the June 13 Lake Tahoe Unified School District board meeting.

Dr. Cutler, Isaiah Tannaci, Justin Zunino Provided / LTUSD

South Tahoe High School Principal Justin Zunino praised Tannaci’s contagious enthusiasm, which has students eagerly engaged in learning. Additionally, Bijou Community School Principal Rosie DePierri highlighted Ubias’ exceptional contributions and emphasized her respect from parents, students, and staff. During the ceremony, the Superintendent presented crystal awards to the District Employees of the Year.

Dr. Cutler, Rosie DePierri, and Martha Ubias Provided / LTUSD

Public comment was heard regarding: the non-reelection of an employee; the elimination of an elementary music teacher and elimination of fourth and fifth grade instrumental music programs; the Access Tahoe program; concerns about eliminating the sixth grade accelerated math program.

Athletic Director Kevin Hennessee highlighted successful STHS spring sports. Swim coach William Davenport was excited to announce that Juan Preciado took fourth at Regionals in the 50 freestyle and second at Regionas in the 100 fly. The boys’ swim team finished ninth overall at State and second at Regionals. The girls’ swim team finished sixth overall at State and second at Regionals. Nichole Whisnant was the 50 freestyle Regional Champion and took second at State in that event. Track coach Rob Canny announced that the girls’ track team finished second at State and the boys’ team finished ninth at State. Arya Saini won the girls 100 hurdles and the girls long jump at State. Leslie Pulido, Arya Saini, Jamie Lowe, and Noosa Higgins were on the girls 4×100 meter relay that set a school record and took first place at State.

LTUSD Board Members, STHS spring ports athletes, and coaches Provided / LTUSD

Cutler announced the staff members who completed the Leaders and Learners program this year. The program is available to all staff and is aimed at cultivating leadership within the District. Cutler emphasized its year-long commitment, and recognized participants by distributing certificates.

Reflecting on their experiences, participants expressed enthusiasm for the program, citing its role in fostering diverse perspectives and enhancing their leadership abilities. Amanda Simon described it as a transformative journey towards her leadership aspirations, acknowledging the program’s impact on her growth. Kathy Martinez praised the program for instigating positive changes at their site, attributing their success to mentors from Leaders and Learners III.

Highlighting continuity, Cutler underscored that Leaders and Learners serve as mentors to their predecessors, Leaders and Learners I and II. Alana Cayabyab, in her third year, appreciated the program’s positive atmosphere and thanked Cutler for his supportive leadership. Jodi Dayberry extended gratitude for the Superintendent’s commitment in hosting all iterations of the program, acknowledging its pivotal role in her professional development.

Director of Student Services Beth Shepherd introduced the Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA) Community Advisory Committee End of Year Chairperson, Darrell Miller, who provided the Board with a report from the CAC. During public comment, the Board was informed about concern for a student’s education.

Associate Superintendent Alan Reeder provided the Board with the draft of the 2024 – 27 Local Control and Accountability Plan. The LCAP outlines goals and actions in eight priority areas, including student achievement, school climate, and parent involvement. It also specifies how supplemental funding for high-needs students, such as students experiencing homelessness, foster youth, students with exceptional needs, English learners and low-income students, will be used to address their unique needs and close achievement gaps. The plan’s transparency and community engagement elements ensure that educational partners are informed and involved in decision-making processes, fostering accountability and improving outcomes for all students. This LCAP will be presented to the Board during the June 27, 2024, Board meeting with a request for action.

Reeder provided the Board with specific details and impacts on LTUSD from the FY 2024 – 25 budget. The final FY 2024 – 25 Budget will be presented to the Board of Education on June 27, 2024, with a request for action.

Cutler acknowledged that the bond in 2022 fell short of the votes to pass and asked the Board to consider a Resolution to place a general obligation bond measure on the November 5, 2024, ballot which would authorize the issuance of $127 million of general obligation bonds. Approval of the bond measure by voters would provide LTUSD with $127 million of locally controlled funds with which to undertake projects identified in the District’s Facilities Master Plan which was approved by the Board on May 23, 2024. Meredith Johnson, attorney with Dannis Woliver Kelley, Attorneys at Law, explained the proposed Resolution that would authorize the bond and Greg Isom of Isom Advisors reviewed the data regarding passing the bond measure. This item will be on the June 27, 2024, Board agenda for possible action.

Dr. Cutler informed the Board that LTUSD has three trustee seats open for the November 5, 2024, election. Below are the open seats.

Bonnie Turnbull – Area 3

Larry Reilly – Area 1

Valerie Mansfield – Area 4

The board will be asked during the June 27, 2024 meeting to approve the Resolution authorizing the election of the three trustee seats.

Source: Lake Tahoe Unified School District