NDOT to install traffic signal on U.S. 50 at Warrior Way

A new traffic signal will be installed on Warrior Way.

Provided/NDOT

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev.— Lane reductions and permanent roadside parking restrictions will begin Monday, July 10 as the Nevada Department of Transportation launches a project to install a traffic signal and improve U.S. 50 near Warrior Way on Lake Tahoe’s east shore.

Beginning on July 10 and going through the fall, there will be intermittent weekday single lane closures in place on U.S. 50 near Warrior Way.

The majority of the closures will take place weekdays between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., with periodic overnight lane closures.

Additional brief lane closures may also take place in the winter and spring to finalize activation of the signal.

The new traffic signal will be installed to provide protected turns to and from Warrior Way. In a previous year, nearly 575 turns were made from U.S. 50 and Warrior Way during peak morning and evening commute hours alone.

For enhanced emergency response, the signal will temporarily stop traffic as fire engines respond for the nearby fire station.

As the first in the series of traffic signals, an advance signal warning light will be installed to alert drivers approaching the new signal in the westbound direction. Intersection striping and lighting will also be slightly modified.

Crosswalks, interaction sidewalks, and a short pathway will be constructed leading visitors directly from the signalized intersection into the U.S. Forest Service Zephyr Cove Day Use Area. An infiltration basin and drainage improvements will also be installed north of the intersection to enhance natural roadway stormwater infiltration and water quality.

On-highway parking from north of Warrior Way to the Zephyr Cove Resort entrance will also be permanently removed for safety. The on-highway parking is being removed to reduce safety concerns associated with vehicles parking along the shoulders of the heavily-traveled highway.

The parking restrictions are aimed at keeping everyone safer by reducing the potential of pedestrian and other traffic crashes. Motorists currently park on the narrow shoulder near the highway’s busy travel lanes, creating potential traffic safety concerns.

Erosion and dust pollution created by parking on the dirt roadway shoulders can also impact the environment.

NDOT is currently working with U.S. 50 corridor partners to evaluate potential additional U.S. 50 parking opportunities.

The project will enhance safety and mobility on the highway corridor traveled by approximately 19,000 vehicles daily.

Within the coming five years, NDOT also plans to repave and improve approximately 13 miles of U.S. 50 between Stateline and Spooner Summit for a smoother and safer drive.

Through the U.S. 50 Corridor Management Plan, NDOT is also gathering public feedback to define future traffic safety and mobility improvements on U.S. 50 between Spooner Summit and the Nevada-California border at Stateline.

To give feedback fauvist http://www.dot.nv.gov/us50eastshore .