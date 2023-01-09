Nevada Jane in Incline Village features new menu, options to midnight

Nevada Jane features a creative new menu that pairs with their cocktails. Items include the crab cakes with house cut onion rings (pictured above).

Courtesy of Lisa Richards

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A new restaurant, Nevada Jane, has opened in Incline Village. The cocktail kitchen features a bar and lounge, along with an desirable new menu that is served until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The restaurant was formally known as Gus’s, which served barbecue cuisine, but after change in ownership to Jonas and Nellie Saia, the duo changed things up and brought Nevada Jane to the North Shore.

“We’ve had a lot of experience over the years, since owning Austin’s and Fumo, and are applying the knowledge we’ve gained through the years to operations at Nevada Jane,” Nellie said. “We were happy to have been given the opportunity to take on a great business previously owned and operated by John Cheney of Big Water Grille and are grateful.”

The menu features many new items like the chicken and waffles, quesabirria tacos, barria sliders dip, and a tasty brisket burger.

The seasonal diversity of the menu reflects the flexibility of the team and their dedication to bring guests the freshest ingredients at competitive prices.

The chicken and waffles is another new menu item that is available.

Courtesy of Lisa Richards

“Nevada Jane is unique because we are making all of our bar ingredients, mixers and garnishes in course, in what we call out cocktail kitchen,” said Nellie. “We have really talented employees and have created a menu that is based off our cocktails.”

Their late night menu stands out for that reason — it’s late night. While most places close their kitchens prior to 9 p.m., Nevada Jane boats a midnight menu that is served on Friday and Saturday nights.

“Our team has developed quality food offerings, with affordable prices, for people after 9 p.m.,” said Nellie. “We want Nevada Jane to be the go-to place for young people, families, and professionals to really get a tasty bite, paired with craft cocktails and brews.”

The restaurant also has one of the largest floor plans in Incline Village, which allows the restaurant to provide the perfect place for gatherings.

“We have hosted several fundraising events for the local schools, such as Incline Elementary School Mardi Gras Fundraiser and an Incline High School Annual Crab Feed,” said the duo’s Special Events Coordinator and Business Manager Lisa Richards. “We recently participated in the Rotary Chili Cook-off and got to visit with the community members, which was a lot of fun.”

The restaurants hours are 12-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday along with Sunday, and noon to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The lounge upstairs features a stocked bar with cushion seats and plenty of couches and bar tables to enjoy a meal with friends. Along with plenty of seating, large flat-screen TVs adorn each wall, offering prime views for your favorite games and events.

To learn more about Nevada Jane, visit nevadajane.com .