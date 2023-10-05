Obituary: Forrest Charles (Chuck) Ingram
July 1, 1936 – September 5, 2023
Chuck was born in San Jose, CA to Joseph and Geraldine (Sanfilippo) Ingram. He graduated from Willow Glen High School in 1954. He soon joined the Air Force where he served as a medic. He received the National Defense Service Medal, a Good Conduct Medal and was honourably discharged.
He married Linda Everts on December 13, 1963. Their son William Charles Ingram was born on May 31, 1965.
The family moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1967. Chuck had various vocations including gun shop owner, snow plow driver and maintenance at Harvey’s.
Chuck will be remembered for his humorous and interesting tales and was a friend to all. He had a love for fishing and teaching children to fish.
He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Francine Garcia, granddaughter Christina Ingram (Chris Nez), four great grandchildren and his brother William. He was preceded in death by his wife Linda in 2004, his son Bill in 2006 and brothers Joe and Ed.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday October 21 at 4:00 in the Tahoe Verde Clubhouse, 1080 Julie Ln South Lake Tahoe. His final resting place will be during an honors ceremony on November 8, 1:30 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd, Dixon Ca.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.