Quick Care Tahoe to join Barton Health in spring

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Quick Care Tahoe will join Barton Health this spring, expanding convenient access to medical care for the Lake Tahoe community, officials announced Friday.

Located near the “Y” in South Lake Tahoe at 2074 Lake Tahoe Boulevard, the addition will integrate walk-in care, and offer expedited treatment options for non life-threatening conditions through the Barton Health system.

Practitioners at this location will diagnose and treat mild injuries, and illness, such as lacerations/ sprains and cough, congestion, sore throat, and ear pain associated with bacteria or viral infections, like flu and COVID-19.

“Since their inception, we have maintained a collaborative relationship with Quick Care Tahoe through an affiliated partnership,” said Chief Medical Officer for Barton Health Dr. Matthew Wonnacott. “As part of the same health system, our patient population will benefit from full integration into our electronic health records system, MyChart, along with seamless sharing of patient health profiles between providers, making health information exchange straightforward and uncomplicated.”

Barton Urgent Care will continue to provide urgent medical care services, including limited imaging and labs, at 155 U.S. Highway 50 in Stateline.

For more information, visit BartonHealth.org/QuickCare .

Source: Barton Health