Shaking up health: Tahoe’s Tremors’ Prep Guide

It was a typical afternoon on December 9, 2024, when my big orange tabby decided that the closet was the most fascinating place in my cabin. As I watched him paw at the door in the hallway with intensity, my phone rang. It was by sibling calling to chat, I thought. Just as I picked up the cell phone it vibrated violently on the chair. The ShakeAlert notification blared ominously: an earthquake was imminent! In that split second, I had to plan. I quickly set my laptap down on the floor, far away from the bottled water, and bolted toward the dining room where my study wooden table stood like a fortress against nature’s whims.

I dropped to the floor and covered my head with my arms, heart pounding like a solo at a rock concert. The shaking began—strong rolling waves that made me feel like I was on a rough boat ride in the Lake. Forget seasick; I felt like I was auditioning for a part in Titanic. As the tremor stopped and silence returned (aside from barking dogs outdoors and my racing heartbeat), I took a moment to breathe deeply and regain composure.

Once it felt safe to emerge from under the table, I logged onto my computer to see be welcomed by the data: a 5.8 at Yerington, Nevada; and reports were rolling in that the shallow quake had been felt in Reno, Sacramento, and Lake Tahoe… I gathered myself and decided it would be wise to prepare an ER Go Bag and checklist for peace of mind. After all, Lake Tahoe, known for its natural beauty, is also situated in a seismically active region. Here, take a look at health-savvy earthquake preparedness safety tips…

Before the Shake: Get Ready!

Sign up for earthquake alerts on your phone: (Watch your cat or dog’s odd behavior, too!—so you’ll know when a quake may be coming.)

Make an Emergency Kit: Prepare a health-focused ER kit with water, non-perishable snacks, first aid supplies, and any med you may need for you and your pet.

Do Pet Prep: Keep your pets’ essentials handy—food, water, cat crate, dog leash, and comfort items. Animals (like my cat) can often sense changes in the environment, so let them have a safe space.

During the Quake: Stay Safe!

Drop, Cover, Hold On: When the shaking starts, drop to your hands and knees to prevent falling down or being in harm’s way with glass or heavy furniture. Cover your head and neck under sturdy furniture if available or use your arms to protect yourself.

Think Pet Safety: If you have pets with you, keep them close and reassure them with a soothing voice.

Chill Out: Don’t log onto your computer during the tremor, wait until the shaking stops and you are safe.

After the Tremor: Check-In!

Explore Your Surroundings: Once the temblor is over (remember, aftershocks can and do occur), check for injuries (to yourself and others) and ensure it’s safe to move around.

Hydrate & Nourish: Drink water (calms the nerves) and eat something light (if you feel queasy like I did) to maintain energy levels after the stress of an earthquake.

Tune In Mental Health Matters: Talk about what happened with friends or family; sharing experiences can help reduce anxiety.

By following these health tips before, during, and after an earthquake, you’ll be better prepared to handle Mother Nature’s moves. (Find out more about earthquake preparedness and animals sensing oncoming earthquakes in The Man Who Predicts Earthquakes, by Cal Orey, published by Sentient.)

CAL OREY, M.A., is a bestselling author-novelist specializing in topics such as adventure, health, romance, and science. She holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University. Her books include the popular Healing Powers series, and Courage with Paws. (Book 2) Time Traveler Tabby, and a thrilling co-authored sci-fi series–The Ghost Ships to be released this winter. She is a South Lake Tahoe local. Her website is http://www.calorey.com .