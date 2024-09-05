Tahoe Bear Fest Debuts at Spooner Lake State Park 

The Tahoe Interagency Bear Team (TIBT) and Nevada Division of State Parks are thrilled to announce the first-ever Tahoe Bear Fest at Spooner Lake State Park on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This bear-focused, family-friendly event is designed to educate and engage the public on living and recreating responsibly in bear country.

Event Highlights:

• Educational Programs: Informative sessions will be held every 30 minutes starting at 11:30 AM, led by experts from agencies such as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Parks, Pathways for Wildlife, and the Nevada Department of Wildlife, featuring their specially trained Karelian Bear Dogs. These programs will cover various aspects of bear behavior, safety, and how to coexist peacefully with these magnificent creatures.

• Bear-Themed Booths: Explore booths offering bear-related information, interactive activities, and fun for all ages.

• Bear-Resistant Refuse Education: Discover how to properly store food and garbage to prevent bear encounters.

• Participating Agencies: Educational activities and booths by Bear-ier Solutions, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, California State Parks, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Nevada Division of State Parks, Pathways for Wildlife, USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, and Tahoe Bear Box.

About the Tahoe Interagency Bear Team (TIBT):

The Tahoe Interagency Bear Team (TIBT) is a collaborative group of agencies and organizations dedicated to reducing human-bear conflicts in the Tahoe Basin. The team works together to promote bear safety through education, outreach, and the implementation of effective bear management practices. TIBT’s efforts ensure that both bears and people can coexist peacefully in this beautiful region.

Celebrate National Public Lands Day:

Tahoe Bear Fest coincides with National Public Lands Day (NPLD), the nation’s largest, single-day

volunteer event for public lands. NPLD is an opportunity for people across the country to connect with and give back to the parks, forests, and wildlife areas that enrich our lives. As part of this celebration, Tahoe Bear Fest aims to foster a deeper appreciation for the natural world, especially the wildlife that calls it home.

Be BearWise:

Visitors are encouraged to always practice BearWise Basics. Here are a few tips:

• Store food securely: Never leave food unattended and use bear-resistant containers or lockers.

• Dispose of garbage properly: Always use bear-resistant garbage containers

• Stay alert and stay together: Be aware of your surroundings, especially when hiking or camping.

• Keep dogs leashed: Don’t make a bear defend itself.

• Never feed or approach bears.

Plan Your Visit:

While the event is free to the public, parking at Spooner Lake State Park is limited. To ensure a smooth experience, visitors are encouraged to stagger their arrival times, carpool or use public transportation if possible.

Join us for a day of education, fun, and wildlife awareness at the inaugural Tahoe Bear Fest. Let’s work together to keep Tahoe bears wild and our communities safe!