TEDxReno Salon dives deep into Lake Tahoe’s clarity

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Lake Tahoe School, an esteemed independent school committed to echoing the wonder of Lake Tahoe through a joyful and academically challenging learning environment, was proud to host a special TEDxReno Salon community-wide event focused on the iconic clarity of Lake Tahoe in partnership with the Tahoe Fund. Entitled “Crystal Clear: Understanding Tahoe’s Water Clarity,” this community-wide event took place on Tuesday, August 20, in Duffield Hall.

Sustainability is a value at Lake Tahoe School that is integrated into our curriculum from early childhood through middle school. Through service learning trips, community engagement, and classroom instruction, we strive to cultivate in our students a deep appreciation for the natural world and a commitment to preserving it for future generations.

Lake Tahoe, a symbol of natural beauty and environmental fragility, serves as an inspiring backdrop for our educational mission. By hosting this event – and similar events throughout the year – we aim to deepen our community’s understanding of the challenges facing this iconic lake and inspire collective action to protect it.

Lake Tahoe’s pristine waters are a treasure cherished by millions. However, the lake’s health and clarity face increasing challenges. “We are known for our water quality [at Lake Tahoe],” stated Kaya Stanley, President of TedxReno. “It’s a good thing to understand what goes into that, and what the future holds for the lake.”

This in-depth discussion explored the latest science, policy, and on-the-ground efforts to protect and restore the lake’s renowned clarity.

Joining the conversation was a panel of esteemed experts with presentations by:

Dennis Zabaglo – Aquatic Invasive Species Program Manager at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency

Kevin Prior – Director of the Land Division at the California Tahoe Conservancy

Panelists included:

Dr. Sudeep Chandra – Director of the Ozmen Institute for Global Studies, Director of the Global Water Center, and Professor of the University of Nevada, Reno

Dan Segan – Chief Science and Policy Advisor at the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency

Dr. Alex Forrest – Interim Director of the U.C. Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center, and Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering

Attendees had the opportunity to learn about the latest research, challenges, and solutions related to Lake Tahoe’s clarity. The panel delved into the factors impacting the lake’s health, discussed progress that has been made, and explored the path forward.

“We were thrilled to partner with TEDxReno to bring together leading experts to discuss this critical issue,” said Amy Berry, CEO at Tahoe Fund. “We are committed to helping our partners find solutions to the challenges facing the Lake through the power of philanthropy.”

The full video of this presentation will be made available to the public in the near future.