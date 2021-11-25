Tahoe Action: The Pettybreakers at Bally’s; Free shows at Crystal Bay Casino

Holiday Tree Lighting at the Heavenly Village Lake Tahoe

Join friends and family at the Heavenly Village Lake Tahoe for the lighting of this year’s Christmas Tree at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. The event will be hosted by Congressman Tom McClintock.

The free event will bring together shops, restaurants, and community members with the lighting of the 70’ foot tree, which will stay lit for the whole month of December.

Visit local small businesses and give thanks to the first responders and other officials who have kept South Lake Tahoe safe from the fires and other obstacles the city has faced.

For more information about the holidays in Heavenly Village, visit theshopsatheavenly.com/heavenly-holidays .

The Pettybreakers at Bally’s

The Pettybreakers will be headlining at Bally’s Lake Tahoe this Friday, Nov. 26. Tickets are still available.

Provided/Bally’s Lake Tahoe

On Friday, Nov. 26, Bally’s Resort and Casino is hosting The Pettybreakers for a Tom Petty tribute spectacular. The event begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are $20.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult 21-plus. The show will feature musicians Ozzie Mancinelli, John McAllister, David Zeman, Danny Leoni, and Rafael Gayol for a night with the No. 1 touring tribute band to Tom Petty.

What began as a regional band has now taken the Pettybreakers to 22 states, festivals, and even performing for stars like Mark Cuban and Ryan Seacreast.

For more information, visit ballyslaketahoe.com/shows/#.

Dusty Green Bones Band at the Crystal Bay Club

Dusty Green Bones will playing for free at the Crystal Bay Club and Casino at 10 p.m. for those 21-plus.

Provided/Crystal Bay Club and Casino

On Friday, Nov. 26, Dusty Green Bones Band will be performing for free at the Crystal Bay Club and Casino Red Room. The 21-plus show begins at 10 p.m., and will feature the eclectic beats from the Bay Area based group.

The newgrass group is made up of vocalist Forrest Allen, bass and vocalist Scotty Brown, banjo player and vocalist Issac Cantor, guitarist Mark Ingatius, and drummer Jon Ryan. Their progressive and individual style will have guests vibing out to their completely organic sound.

For more information, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

Jelly Bread at Crystal Bay Club

This Saturday, Nov 27, Jelly Bread will be playing for free at the Crystal Bay Club and Casino Red Room for ages 21-plus. The show will begin at 10 p.m.

Jelly Bread are originally from the Reno and Lake Tahoe area and have become a nationally loved band, touring around the US with high energy, urban funk tones that mix exceptional songwriting and perfect harmonies.

The band is Dave Berry on guitar and vocals, Cliff Porter on drums and vocals, Alvin Johnson on keys and vocals, Ian Lindsay on bass and vocals and Kevin Russell on lead guitar. The group has appeared at a number of festivals and is excited to bring their downright appetizing compositions to Tahoe for this one night free show.

For more information, visit devildogshows.com/crystal-bay-club-casino-events .

The Ultimate ABBA Tribute at Harrah’s

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe presents Abbacadabra – The Ultimate ABBA Tribute Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, in the South Shore Room. Tickets for the show begin at $31 and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

As the passion of the 70’s comes back to the nation, lovers of the classic film “Mamma Mia” have helped with the heartwarming comeback of the music by ABBA, bringing together long-term fans and newcomers alike.

The show will wow fans like no others with the performance of 20 of the group’s favorite hits, featuring S.O.S., Super Trooper, Dancing Queen, and much more. The show is authentic in both music and dress, and will be a live performance that won’t leave any fans disappointed.

For more information, visit caesars.com/harrahs-tahoe/shows .

Chanukah Celebration at Ski Run Marina

The Chabad Jewish Center of Lake Tahoe is inviting all community members to celebrate Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, at a public Menorah kindling ceremony. The event will be at Ski Run Way at 4:30 p.m.

Celebrations will be boosted up this year with the carving and lighting of a large ice Menorah by a sculptor who will use a chainsaw and carving tools to carve the 4-foot ice piece.

The free admission event will also include the option to make your own Menorah, as well as feature treats, crafts, music, and more.

Chanukah is a time of celebration for all, and is highlighted by the kindling of the Menorah each night of the holiday.

For more information and to RSVP for the event, call Chabad at Lake Tahoe at 530-539-4363, email info@jewishtahoe.com or visit jewishtahoe.com/events .