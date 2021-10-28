Drink of the Week: MacDuff’s How About a Fresca?

This week’s featured drink is MacDuff’s How about a Fresca?

Robert Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

If the saying, “How about a Fresca?” seems familiar, you may recall Judge Smails posing the question to his caddy, Danny, in the 1980 classic, “Caddyshack.” That may or may not mean you’re in for a bunch of references littered throughout this week’s feature. But regardless, just like the movie, this cocktail is great.

Since MacDuff’s is always driving out scratch made items, of course they are fresh-squeezing their own grapefruit juice every day for this drink. It’s combined with vodka, Chambord, a splash of Sprite and garnished with a slice of lime.

The result is a super refreshing splash down easy drinking boulevard. And given the pint glass its getting served in, you might think there’s a tendency to go light on the alcohol pour – well, you’d be wrong. Coincidentally, two wrongs don’t make a right, but three rights make a left. Hey, I warned you these were coming.

The fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice is really a difference maker. The freshness grabs the jowls and kicks the Cinderella story into gear. It’s not overly sour, though. The Chambord’s sweetness brings down the tartness a couple notches and lets the carbonation from the soda breathe life into each sip.

From the onset, the drink just smells like it’s going to be fun. The pops of fizz and citrus really give it its calling card, and for those of you thinking it’s too early for snow, just close your eyes and be the ball. You’ll feel like its summer in Tahoe in no time. Actually, this drink is a great option year-round.

Word on the street is one of these down the hatch, that when you die, on your deathbed, you will receive total consciousness. So I guess we’ll have that going for us.

MacDuff’s Public House is located at 1041 Fremont Ave. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu item and additional information visit them online at macduffspub.com or by phone at 530-542-8777.