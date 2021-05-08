Lone Eagle Grille in Incline offers brunch for Mother’s Day
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Lone Eagle Grille in Incline Village is offering a Mother’s Day brunch.
The scenic lakefront restaurant at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino is providing a socially-distanced dining experience along with to go options from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9.
“We are excited to announce the Mother’s Day brunch for resort guests and local residents,” said Hyatt GM Zach Bradford in a press release. “Our talented culinary team will prepare a delicious menu that guests can enjoy surrounded by our gorgeous Lake Tahoe scenery. We’ll also provide the holiday menu to-go, perfect for a gourmet picnic or family meal at home.”
Lone Eagle Grille’s Mother’s Day brunch menu will feature several starters and salad options, including an ahi poke bowl, arugula and endive salad and a sea scallop salad.
Entree options will include grilled steak & eggs, Florentine eggs benedict, a Brandt beef burger and more. A vegetarian menu will also be available upon request.
Additionally, the restaurant will provide drink specials, including a Tito’s Bloody Mary with candied bacon, and a “build your own mimosa” option.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling 775-886-6899.
For more information, visit hyattregencylaketahoe.com or call 775-832-1234.
