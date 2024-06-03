Agenda review: South Lake Tahoe City Council, Douglas County Commission, STPUD and more

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The South Lake Tahoe City Council will be meeting on Tuesday, June 4 at 9 a.m.

City Council meetings are held in person at 1901 Lisa Maloff Way. Meetings are live-streamed on Channel 21, City website at http://www.cityofslt.us , YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3LYne8Ih-kTPLnnuyJW9SQ/live and via ZOOM at this link https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83673627789 .

Proclamations

Proclamation Recognizing June 13-16, 2024, as “El Dorado County Fair Week” Proclamation Recognizing June 2024, as “Lake Tahoe Bike Month”

Public Hearing

12. Annual Public Hearing for Continued Snow Removal Equipment Purchase Funded Through the Existing County Service Area No. 3 Parcel Assessment. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion directing the City Clerk to prepare and submit a Minute Order, including public comment regarding the current $20 parcel assessment for snow removal equipment to the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors.

Regular – Unfinished Business

13. Ratification of Heavenly Parking Agreement Termination, Amendment to Parking Restrictions in Heavenly Valley Neighborhoods, and Appropriation of Funds for Parking Enforcement Measures.

Requested Action / Suggested Motions: 1) Pass a Motion ratifying the issuance of a Notice of Termination to Heavenly Valley Limited Partnership and terminating the Parking Agreement 90 days from the notice issuance date; 2) Pass a Resolution replacing Resolution 2024-049 to amend the seasonal or permanent no parking restrictions on certain streets in the Heavenly Valley Neighborhood; and either: 3(a) Pass a Resolution appropriating $310,000 from available General Fund Undesignated Excess Reserves for the purpose of funding chain control beacons, restricted parking zone signage and barricades; or, 3(b) Pass a Motion to direct staff to implement an alternative parking enforcement option through signage, stripping and enforcement conducted by the Police Department, utilizing budget savings in the project account

Regular – New Business

14. Hazardous Vegetation and Defensible Space Ordinance (First Reading). Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion to hold the first reading (by title only) of an Ordinance Amending the South Lake Tahoe City Code to Add Chapter 5.30 (Hazardous Vegetation and Defensible Space) to establish a hazardous vegetation and combustible material abatement program and vegetation management and defensible space requirements and refer second reading and adoption to the City Council meeting on June 18, 2024.

15. Agreement with Design Workshop for Assistance with Mid-Town Area Plan. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion authorizing the Mayor to execute a Professional Services Agreement with Design Workshop for consulting services to assist in preparation of the Mid-Town Area Plan for an amount not to exceed $133,014.

16. Location Advertising Signage by Highway 50. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion approving new signage in different locations on Airport property and Highway 50 as presented.

17. Ordinance – Amendments to South Lake Tahoe City Code Chapter 4.150 (Refuse and Garbage) to Implement Residential 3-Cart System for Solid Waste, Recyclables, and Yard Trimmings (First Reading). Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Motion to hold a first reading (by title only) of an Ordinance amending South Lake Tahoe City Code Chapter 4.150 (Refuse and Garbage) to implement residential 3-cart system for solid waste, recyclables, and yard trimmings, and refer second reading and adoption to the City Council meeting on June 18, 2024.

18. Award of 2024 Road Rehabilitation Project to All-American Construction, Inc. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: 1) Pass a Resolution authorizing the transfer of $519,161 in SB-1 from Account 301-50024-36304 to 310-50005-36304 and allocating $580,000 in reserve Measure S funds to Account 301-5005-36374; and 2) Pass a Motion authorizing and directing the Mayor to execute a contract with All-American Construction, Inc. for a total of $3,609,812.40, plus a 10% contingency, in the amount of $360,981.24 for City Road Rehabilitation.

19. Commercial Use of the City’s El Dorado Beach Boat Launch. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Receive & File.

20. City Development Rights Annual Report. Requested Action / Suggested Motions: Pass a Resolution accepting the development rights appraisal prepared by Johnson Valuation Group Limited and establishing a price point for the calendar year 2024 at one-third of the recommended fair market value outlined in the appraisal.

Meyers Advisory Council

The Meyers Advisory Council is meeting Wednesday, June 5 at 4 p.m.

The meeting can be viewed in person at Lake Valley Fire Station Training Room

2211 Keetak Street or remotely at https://edcgov-us.zoom.us/j/8427205891 .

Action Items

2. Staff recommending the Council do the following:

1) Discuss the preparation of the 2024 Annual Report to the Board of Supervisors;

2) Determine a date to present to the Board of Supervisors; and

3) Assign Members to prepare the Annual Report and/or presentation, or alternatively, discuss and vote on the formation of an Ad Hoc Committee and appoint Members of the Council.

Chair recommending the Council discuss the future of the Meyers Advisory Council.

Chair recommending the Council receive and file an update on the Tahoe El Dorado (TED) Area Plan.

Chair recommending the Council receive and file an update from Member Dayberry on the Visitor’s Center in Meyers.

Chair recommending the Council receive and file an update from Member Dayberry on the Meyers Beautification Plan.

Tahoe Transportation District

The Tahoe Transportation District will be meeting Wednesday, June 5 3 at 3 p.m.

The meeting can be attended in person at 128 Market St., Stateline, Nev. or remotely https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4525786008528114783 .

Tahoe Transportation Commission Business Items

Informational Only: Briefing on Connections 2050: Regional Transportation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategy

Tahoe Transportation District Business Item

For Possible Action: Conduct Fourth Workshop on the Linking Tahoe Transit Connectivity Initiative – A Focused Regional Capital and Operational Delivery Strategy

Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustees

The Lake Tahoe Community College Board of Trustees are meeting Wednesday, June 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Board Meeting Room – L104, One College Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

New Business – Action Items

3.1 Consideration of Approval of Board of Directors Meeting Schedule for 2024/25.

3.2 Consideration of Approval of the Proposed Fiscal Year 2024/25 Budget.

3.3 Board Officer Elections.

Douglas County Commission

The Douglas County Commissioners will be meeting on Thursday June 6 at 10 a.m. The meeting can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lEtF3lNdW7k .

4. For possible action. Discussion to approve the Parks and Recreation 2024 Program and Facilities Manual which adds 1. Parking fees on Warrior Way, 2. Fees for the reservation of pickleball courts, and 3. Corrects minor typographical errors. (Brook Adie)

5. For possible action. Discussion to approve an interlocal agreement between Douglas County and the Douglas County School District for the implementation of a new parking program on Warrior Way. (Geoff Bonar)

South Tahoe Public Utility District

The South Tahoe Public Utility District is meeting Thursday, June 6 at 2 p.m. at 1275 Meadow Crest Drive, South Lake Tahoe.

Items for Board Action

a. California Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Act (CUPCCAA or UPCCAA) (Andrea Salazar, Chief Financial Officer) (1) Approve Resolution 3281-24 electing to become subject to the Uniform Public Construction Cost Accounting Procedures; (2) Enact Ordinance No. 590-24 which adds new Administrative Code Section 8, Uniform Construction Cost Accounting Act; (3) Approve Public Works Construction Purchasing Policy; and (4) Approve Maintenance and Non-Public Works Purchasing Policy.

b. 2024 Baseline Cathodic Protection Survey and Corrosion Evaluation Planning Project (Megan Colvey, Senior Engineer) 1) Approve the proposed Scope of Work from V&A Consulting Engineers, Inc. for the 2024 Baseline Cathodic Protection Survey and Corrosion Evaluation Planning Project; and 2) Authorize the General Manager to execute Task Order No. 1 to the Master Services Agreement with V&A Consulting Engineers, Inc. in the amount of $244,762.

c. Rebuild of 1,000 horsepower Motor for Luther Pass Pump Station (Chris Stanley, Manager of Field Operations) 1) Authorize an exception to competitive bidding procedures due to special circumstances; 2) Authorize a Contract between the District and Codale Electric Supply for the rebuilding of a motor in the amount of $83,887.51 plus tax.

d. Union Memorandum of Understanding effective June 20, 2024 (Liz Kauffman, Human Resources Director) Approve Union Memorandum of Understanding for the term of June 20, 2024, through June 27, 2029.

e. Management Memorandum of Understanding effective June 20, 2024 (Liz Kauffman, Human Resources Director) Approve Management Memorandum of Understanding for the term of June 20, 2024, through June 27, 2029

