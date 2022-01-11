All in the (local) family, Overland ownership change

New ownership of Overland Meat & Seafood Co. seeks to continue its historic legacy

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Victor Gomez had spent over 20 years in the resort management and hospitality field before the pandemic hit and steered him down a different path.

“When I wasn’t brought back to my job it got me thinking I needed to change something in my life and change direction,” said Gomez.

Cohen still works for Overland despite handing over ownership.

Provided

So in the spring of 2021 he started looking for a business to acquire when he noticed Overland Meat and Seafood Company, a local staple in the community since 1987, was for sale.

Brian Cohen, who had purchased the business from his parents in June of 2005, was looking to spend more time with his wife, who retired back in 2017, and find more opportunities to travel.

“We had been trying to find a buyer before the pandemic using various friends to help look and find a buyer,” added Cohen. “But in April of last year is when it got serious.”

That’s when he hired an outside company to help with finding a buyer and not long after, Victor Gomez surfaced. Even though Gomez had been a longtime South Lake Tahoe resident, the two never really knew each other before working on the sale of the business.

One of the things that drew Gomez to the opportunity was the reputation within the community.

“I discussed it with my wife and knowing their excellent reputation, and being a customer myself, you could see pride in the business and the care they had for the community and their long-tenured employees. All that was too good to pass up,” said Gomez.

Even though the two were mutually in agreement on the sale of the store, it wasn’t necessarily an easy process, with Cohen calling it one of the most lengthy and trying processes ever.

Still, even through the all of the bumps and paperwork along the way, including the Caldor Fire, which Cohen thought might be the thing to keep the deal from materializing, the two kept in communication and worked through everything to ensure the deal would go through.

On November 1 of last year, the store officially changed hands. Cohen agreed to stay on for a month to help Gomez understand all of the intricacies of the business, and then come December 1 he would officially become an employee of Gomez, working two to three days a week.

“It’s been great having Brian,” said Gomez. “He has a wealth of knowledge, knows the business inside and out, and has guided me through what it entails to be successful in this space.”

The response has been overwhelmingly positive from customers. While there is some concern from customers of things possibly changing, which is to be considered with any ownership change, Gomez has every intention of continuing the legacy of Overland – not just with the customers and community, but the products as well.

“The Overland brand means quality, consistency, and love for the community,” adds Gomez. “The philanthropic efforts have been phenomenal. What we can provide with organic and wild caught product is second to none. It gives me a great sense of pride to continue the legacy of what’s been established over the 30-plus years.”

Customers can also find comfort in that fact that the crew (including Cohen), as well as reliable vendors, has all remained the same. Gomez even pointed out that during the recent storms, when other local grocery stores saw the emptying of shelves, Overland was still able to keep their products stocked.

For Cohen, what does it mean to have his family business of over 30 years remain in the hands of a local resident?

“I smile all the time about being able to keep it local. I’m still a dedicated employee. My wife and I part of this community and we look forward to continue to support the business.”

Overland Meat and Seafood Company is located at 2227 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For more information visit them online at overlandmeatco.com or by phone at 530-544-3204.