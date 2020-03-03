Cannabidiol, or CBD, can be a benefit after day on slopes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Cannabidiol, more commonly known as CBD, has been normalized within the culture over the last few years and people are finding more and more ways to use and benefit from it.

In 2018, the World Anti-Doping Agency removed CBD from their banned substance list and Olympic athletes will be allowed to use CBD in the 2020 games.

Sava is a woman-run, Bay Area-based company that delivers CBD and cannabis products.

Not only do they deliver but they also provide education on how cannabis and CBD can benefit people, especially athletes.

Save co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Amanda Denz talked to the Tribune about how CBD can help people who are out enjoying the snow this winter.

“Any athlete that uses advil could benefit from CBD,” said Denz.

Denz gave the Tribune her five tips for using CBD this ski season.

Post ski tea time

I bring a thermos of Kikoko’s Sympa-Tea with me in my car and as soon as the ski boots come off, I start drinking it. It’s a high dose of CBD, and helps limit the post skiing stiffness.

Don’t have tea? Take a tincture.

A big dose of CBD right when you finish skiing is key. Humboldt Apothecary’s Sweet Jane 20:1 Tincture also works wonders. For athletes who “advil up” before skiing because of an injury or other pains, taking this instead ahead of going out also works.

Get a soak in

Yes, hot tubs are amazing. But I’ll take a bath where I can pour in the epsom salt and cannabis instead any day.

Soaking in Om Edibles Mineral Salts (I also add a generous additional amount of plain epsom salts) will make you much less stiff and sore the next day. Or, if you wake up stiff, roll right into that tub. This won’t make you high.

It’s all about the topicals

This will become your new favorite thing, trust me. Apply body oil liberally in the evening.

You’ll sleep so much better, and wake up way less sore.

For a whole body workout like skiing, any body oil that is easy to spread over a large area works well, it really depends on what kind of scent you like. I love Humble Flower Co’s Ylang Ylang,Om Edibles Lavender (they also have unscented), or Papa and Barkely’s Minty Releaf oil.

Have a smaller area that really needs love?

Balms containing CBD are a bit pricier, but they penetrate deeper into your skin. A body oil is great for muscle soreness and covering your whole legs or back, but if you have an injury or an area needing some extra special attention and pain relief try Cosmic View’s Deep Down Athletic Balm or The Farmaceuticals Co CBD Balm.

To find out more about Sava, visit http://www.getsava.com.