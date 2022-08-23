Construction on new Tahoe City resort to begin in spring

A rendering of the Tahoe City Lodge.

Provided/Tahoe City Lodge

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The first new resort hotel development in the last 50 years in Tahoe City is scheduled to begin construction in the spring of 2023.

The fully approved Tahoe City Lodge will include 40 hotel rooms and 65 resort condominiums.

“We are excited to be an active partner to help revitalize the downtown corridor,” said Samir Tuma, CEO of Kila Tahoe , owner of the Lodge. “The buyers, guests and community can expect a warm and welcoming lodging establishment that mirrors its mountain environment and offers year-round amenities.”

The project was approved in 2017 and has an active permit to move forward, said Jeff Cowen, public information officer for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and added that no other permits are needed to begin the project.

“The Tahoe City Lodge will be a great and much-needed addition to our community,” said Dave Wilderotter, longtime local and owner of Tahoe Dave’s Skis & Boards. “With Samir and his partners’ extensive local involvement, understanding and commitment to Tahoe City, anticipation around this hotel has already sparked a downtown revitalization. It’s exciting … I can’t wait to enjoy a cocktail and the view from the rooftop deck.”

Located in the center of North Lake Tahoe, the lodge will feature lake views and the Tahoe City Golf Course and surrounding mountains and is steps from beaches. The Tahoe City Marina, shopping, local arts and culture and a range of dining establishments complement the lodge’s world-class setting.

Palisades Tahoe, Northstar California and other year-round mountain resorts are a short drive.

The four-star lodge will offer a variety of amenities including concierge assistance, a kids club, room service, a street-level restaurant, lakeview bar with inspired cuisine, lounge areas for owners and guests and other resort-focused features.

Hotel guests or resort condominium owners can pre-arrange a variety of services including gear storage, pre-arrival grocery shopping, childcare, local dining and activity reservations.

The condominiums will be delivered professionally decorated, fully furnished, vacation and rental ready. Owners can, if they choose to, utilize the on-site professional rental management when not staying in their unit.

“The rental program offers an on-site stress-free reservations and maintenance program that manages any property challenge – from simple repairs to year-round indoor and outdoor maintenance,” said Christian Strobel, local hotel owner and partner in the Tahoe City Lodge. “Additionally, the lodge will not be subject to the recently passed cap on short-term rentals.

“Buyers of the condominiums will have the opportunity to live the ‘lock and leave’ lifestyle with no worries about operating, renting or maintaining a brand-new vacation home,” added Strobel.

The resort is offering one to three-bedroom resort condominiums for sale, some with lock-off units. Prices start at about $500,000.

Fully refundable reservations are being accepted at TahoeCityLodge.com .

Tahoe City Lodge is represented by Mike Dunn and Alex West of Chase International Developments.

Source: Chase International