Douglas County evacuation orders downgraded to precautionary warning

STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County mandatory evacuation orders have been downgraded to a precautionary warning, officials announced Saturday.

The following areas are no longer mandatory but remain on warning:

• Upper Kingsbury (South)

• Upper Kingsbury (North)

• Central Kingsbury





• Lower Kingsbury

Mandatory Evacuations have been lifted for the following areas:

• Lower Oliver, Kahle Drive region and roads

• Lake Village

• Areas South of Elks Point Road

• All of Round Hill area

The city of South Lake Tahoe remains under mandatory evacuation orders and all roads remain closed. While the mandatory evacuations have been lifted on the Nevada side, residents are still encouraged to remain alert as a precautionary evacuation warning indicated that a fire still has the potential to threaten an area in the near future.

Douglas County precautionary evacuation warnings have been lifted in the following areas:

• Any homes or property located on Foothill Road from Centerville Lane north to Muller Lane

• Valley side of Kingsbury Grade

• Any homes accessed by Foothill Road between Centerville Lane and Muller Lane

Road Closure Changes

• Remove checkpoint on US 50 at Elks Point

• Start screening at US 50 and Lake Parkway

• Remove Checkpoint at US 50 and SR 207 – Kingsbury

Douglas County residents will be allowed past the existing checkpoints at:

• US Highway 50 at US Highway 395

• US Highway 50 at State Route 28

• State Route 207-Kingsbury and State Route 206 – Foothill

Shelters

Douglas County Community and Senior Center

1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV 89410

*Douglas and Alpine Counties only

Douglas County Fairgrounds

920 Pinenut Road, Gardnerville, NV 89410

*Large and small animals

Dayton Event Center/Rodeo Grounds – Dry Camp Only

500 Schaad Lane, Dayton, NV

*Has room for 100-150 recreational vehicles.

Lyon County Fair Grounds – Dry Camp Only

100 95A East, , Yerington, NV

*Has room for 200-plus recreational vehicles and can also house large animals at the fairgrounds.

Caldor Fire Contact Information:

Public Phone line: 530-303-2455

Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p..m