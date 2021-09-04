Douglas County evacuation orders downgraded to precautionary warning
STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County mandatory evacuation orders have been downgraded to a precautionary warning, officials announced Saturday.
The following areas are no longer mandatory but remain on warning:
• Upper Kingsbury (South)
• Upper Kingsbury (North)
• Central Kingsbury
• Lower Kingsbury
Mandatory Evacuations have been lifted for the following areas:
• Lower Oliver, Kahle Drive region and roads
• Lake Village
• Areas South of Elks Point Road
• All of Round Hill area
The city of South Lake Tahoe remains under mandatory evacuation orders and all roads remain closed. While the mandatory evacuations have been lifted on the Nevada side, residents are still encouraged to remain alert as a precautionary evacuation warning indicated that a fire still has the potential to threaten an area in the near future.
Douglas County precautionary evacuation warnings have been lifted in the following areas:
• Any homes or property located on Foothill Road from Centerville Lane north to Muller Lane
• Valley side of Kingsbury Grade
• Any homes accessed by Foothill Road between Centerville Lane and Muller Lane
Road Closure Changes
• Remove checkpoint on US 50 at Elks Point
• Start screening at US 50 and Lake Parkway
• Remove Checkpoint at US 50 and SR 207 – Kingsbury
Douglas County residents will be allowed past the existing checkpoints at:
• US Highway 50 at US Highway 395
• US Highway 50 at State Route 28
• State Route 207-Kingsbury and State Route 206 – Foothill
Shelters
Douglas County Community and Senior Center
1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville, NV 89410
*Douglas and Alpine Counties only
Douglas County Fairgrounds
920 Pinenut Road, Gardnerville, NV 89410
*Large and small animals
Dayton Event Center/Rodeo Grounds – Dry Camp Only
500 Schaad Lane, Dayton, NV
*Has room for 100-150 recreational vehicles.
Lyon County Fair Grounds – Dry Camp Only
100 95A East, , Yerington, NV
*Has room for 200-plus recreational vehicles and can also house large animals at the fairgrounds.
Caldor Fire Contact Information:
Public Phone line: 530-303-2455
Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p..m
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Douglas County evacuation orders downgraded to precautionary warning
STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County mandatory evacuation orders have been downgraded to a precautionary warning, officials announced Saturday.