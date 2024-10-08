Douglas County groups to hold Town Hall Debate

MINDEN, Nev. – The long-standing Town Hall Debate series running since 2002, hosted by the Business Council of Douglas County, The Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Lake Tahoe Chamber, and the Record Courier will host a countywide public debate on October 9, 2024. Residents will hear a fact filled evening on various ballot items relating to Douglas County and Nevada and two races important to the voters.

The Emcee’s, James Settelmeyer, Bobbi Thompson, and Renea Louie, will facilitate the evening navigating the important questions you want to know. The event will commence with information regarding ballot advisory questions that can change the constitution. Additionally, School Board hopefuls as well as candidates for Justice of the Peace both in the Valley and at the Lake will participate in a Q&A with the Emcee’s.

The 2-hour forum will take place at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center in the senior dining room. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the debate will begin at 6 p.m. The Debate will consist of questions from a panel and questions from audience members. The debate will also be aired live at http://www.recordcourier.com .

The Business Council and the Chambers of Commerce have both been fielding calls and inquiries regarding the issues on the ballot as well as requests for information on the candidates. “We felt the ballot questions were critical issues this year and we wanted to open up the dialogue between the voters and the experts to give them the ability to sort through the information in a town hall format.” Said Renea Louie, Executive Director of The Business Council of Douglas County. “Voters need the opportunity learn more about the candidates and ask questions of the candidates. A town hall meeting format effectively allows the voters to gather the facts before they go to the polls, and we are pleased to host the event.”

All members of the public are invited to attend. There will also be a meet and greet with the candidates before and after the event. Seating is limited and is always a full house. Doors open at 5 p.m. it is recommended that residents arrive early to ensure a seat at this popular event. Don’t miss out on this vital opportunity to inform yourself ahead of election day. Your vote matters.