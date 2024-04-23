Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to host Lake Tahoe evacuation presentation

Event Details: Date: Monday, April 29 Time: 5:30 pm Location: Kahle Community Center, 236 Kingsbury Grade, Stateline, NV Attendees: DCSO Sheriff Coverley, Nevada Highway Patrol, and Tahoe Douglas Fire Chief Lindgren

STATELINE, Nev. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a special presentation on Monday, April 29 at 5:30 p.m. regarding important evacuation information for Lake Tahoe residents. The event will be held in Stateline, NV at the Kahle Community Center in the Tallac Room. This presentation will also feature representatives from the Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District (Tahoe Douglas) and Nevada Highway Patrol.

In light of the risk of natural disasters in the area, Sheriff Coverley, along with Tahoe Douglas and NHP, will be discussing important information and safety protocols for residents in the event of an evacuation. This presentation is open to all members of the community and is highly encouraged for those living in the Lake Tahoe area.

Two key topics that will be addressed are the use of the county’s new Perimeter App and the current Reverse 911, both systems that allows first responding agencies to send emergency notifications directly to residents via app notifications, phone calls, or text messages. These systems have proven to be an effective tool in emergency situations and attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about these programs.

“We understand that evacuation procedures can be overwhelming and confusing for residents,” said Sheriff Coverley. “That’s why we want to provide our community with as much information as possible so they can feel prepared and safe in case of an emergency.”

The DCSO Lake Tahoe Evacuation Presentation is just one of many initiatives being taken by local authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of residents in this community. We encourage all members of the press to attend and help spread this important information to our community.

For more information about this event or any other inquiries, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 775-782-9900.